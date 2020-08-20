Day After Chiding Democrats for Calling for Mail-In Voting Amid Pandemic, GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Bill Cassidy plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after the Louisiana Republican tested positive for Covid-19.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," the senator said in a statement Thursday.

News of Cassidy's positive test sparked ire from critics as, just a day before, Cassidy posted a video to Twitter arguing for in-person voting amid the pandemic.

"If you can go to the grocery store safely and practice social distancing, then you can safely go to the voting booth," the senator tweeted.

The day before he tested positive for covid, this Republican Senator was busy lying while driving about the risks of covid and Democrats trying to “federalize elections.” https://t.co/SWqvOZL0UF — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 20, 2020

Amid mounting controversy over Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's moves to decommission postal sorting machines and blue USPS mail boxes around the country, lawmakers remain embroiled in a partisan fight about the future of the Postal Service and about mail-in voting for the Novemember election amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Cassidy, 62, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this morning," from Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesperson Cole Avery told the New York Times Thursday.

Of course, one perk of voting by mail is you won’t be in line next to someone who, say, is out and about because they won’t announce they have COVID until 2 days later https://t.co/3KTwK3P4jP — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) August 20, 2020

A physician from Baton Rouge, Cassidy regularly wears a mask in public. He the second United States senator to test positive for the virus. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive in March, and several members of the U.S. House have also reported having Covid-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 140,821 cases of the virus and 4,496 deaths as of Thursday.