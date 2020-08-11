Published on
by

DNC Announces Progressive Champion Ocasio-Cortez Will Speak at Convention

Previous speculation indicated the popular New York Democrat would be left off the program.
by
0 Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 21, 2019. AOC will speak at the Democratic National Convention next week. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

After earlier speculation that they may leave her out, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most outspoken progressive voices in Congress, will speak at the party's national convention next week, when the party will officially nominate Joe Biden for the presidency.

News of the speaker schedule came after weeks of speculation that AOC may be excluded from the event. But organizers have lined up several Latinx speakers to help the party win support from minority groups and left-leaning voters.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will also have roles in next week's event, CNN reported.

While the schedule hasn't been completely ironed out, additional confirmed speakers include Biden's primary opponents Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Also speaker are President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The DNC made headlines last month by announcing former governor of Ohio John Kasich, a Republican and critic of President Donald Trump, would also address viewers.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a consistent critic of centrist incrementalism, and of Biden, but defeating Trump remains a unifying goal for Democrats. The former vice president tapped AOC and former U.S. Senator John Kerry to head his climate task force, which the represenative from New York said has pushed his policies forward.

A list of speakers and events for the convention, which the DNC has dubbed "Uniting America," can be found here.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, Climate, Rights, U.S.
,
DNC, Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Eleciton 2020, Democratic Party