'Feds Stay Clear, Moms Are Here': Portland Mothers Form Human Shield to Protect Protesters from Federal Agents

Angered over the arrival of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, where racial justice protests have been ongoing for nearly two months, dozens of mothers from across the city joined demonstrators over the weekend to form a "Wall of Moms."

The human shield was formed by the mothers to protect hundreds of demonstrators assembling in the city who in the past week have faced attacks and arrests from federal agents under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security. Those units arrived last week, uninvited by city and state officials, and agents have been filmed pulling protesters into unmarked vehicles as well as tear-gassing crowds.

"We will protect protestors without the use of violence," organizers wrote on a Facebook event page for the first Wall of Moms protest, which took place Saturday night. "We will shine a light of the unjust narrative being thrown around...protestors are being stripped of their rights."

"Let's do what we do best—protect people," the organizers added.

Participants and observers shared videos of the mothers linking arms to wall off protesters at a federal courthouse, holding signs reading, "The Feds Are Outside Agitators" in reference to officials' claims during the nationwide racial justice uprising that people were descending on cities to create chaos during peaceful protests. The women chanted, "Feds stay clear, moms are here!"

A crowd of about 400 has now occupied both SW 3rd and SW Main. The moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse. All three fences are still up. pic.twitter.com/jhJ09NUxGW — Lindsey Smith (she/her) (@LindseyPSmith7) July 19, 2020

Organizers reported that the moms were among the protesters who were tear-gassed Saturday.

Despite the violence, an even larger group of mothers showed up Sunday night, assembling at the Multnomah County Justice Center with many of the moms dressed in yellow.

The Wall of Moms is back in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland, and they brought reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/7B26bCyBN6 — Nathaniel St. Clair (@NatStClair) July 20, 2020

The Moms are back in Portland tonight. And there’s more of them. pic.twitter.com/NStOh81k8Y — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2020

You can see how the moms, in yellow, are creating a defensive human wall to protect the crowd in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/axEld1hUZh — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 20, 2020

Last night after getting gassed and shot at by the feds, I swore I wasn’t going back to protest again — but when I heard about a gathering called Wall of Moms, I couldn’t stay home. #fedsout #blacklivesmatter #wallofmoms pic.twitter.com/m30aGQAthZ — Julia Peattie (@repeattie) July 19, 2020

Federal agents responded to the gathering of more than 1,000 protesters by again tear-gassing dozens of people, including many of the mothers who had joined the demonstration, and deploying flash-bang grenades.

The feds in Portland just indiscriminately launched tear gas at the Moms and started firing pepper rounds and everyone. Horrifying. pic.twitter.com/CgrmOYfNEc — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2020

The women in yellow are the Portland moms. Feds just gassed and fired pepper rounds at them. pic.twitter.com/IKXhjyNuDC — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 20, 2020

"Portland moms are nothing to mess with," tweeted civil rights advocate Zakir Khan.

The grassroots coalition plans to continue joining protests "until no protester needs protecting," organizer Bev Barnum told Buzzfeed News.

"There's all the times in one's life when you hear about things in authoritarian regimes and Nazi Germany, and you say, 'I wouldn't put up with that.' This is that time," Julia Peattie, who joined the Wall of Moms Sunday night after participating in the Black Lives Matter protests previously, told Buzzfeed.

Shannon Watts, founder of the national gun control group Moms Demand Action, was among those who applauded the mothers for sacrificing their own safety after witnessing the violence perpetrated by the federal agents.

"American moms are always on the frontlines because if we lose our children, what else do we have to lose?" Watts tweeted.

Americans moms are always on the frontlines because if we lose our children, what else do we have to lose? Portland moms stand on the shoulders of BIPoC moms advocating and resisting for decades with little recognition and more danger. #wallofmoms pic.twitter.com/2EKEXtOkF8 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 20, 2020

Journalist Joshua Potash warned that the agents' willingness to fire tear gas at mothers holding a peaceful demonstration shows the lengths the Trump administration is willing to go to in order to distract from what Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called the president's "failure to lead this nation through a global pandemic" last week.

"If the feds will gas and assault a bunch of moms they'll do anything," tweeted Potash.