New Research Suggests Racial Justice Protests Have Not Led to Covid-19 Transmission Spike

New research released Monday indicated that the nationwide anti-police brutality demonstrations which erupted in the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd have not led to widespread transmission of the coronavirus, as some public experts feared they would.

The National Bureau of Economic Research used anonymous cell phone data and local CDC information about Covid-19 infection rates since the protests began in late May, to examine the growth in cases in 315 cities.

"We find no evidence that urban protests reignited COVID-19 case growth during the more than two and a half weeks following protest onset," the report said.

Protests are still continuing four weeks after Floyd's killing, as Americans demand justice for Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other black people who have been killed by police in recent years.

Public health experts have consistently cautioned that protesters should wear protective face masks while at demonstrations and should try to stay six feet away from others as much as possible to avoid spreading Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that rally-goers are "taking a risk."

However, public health experts have expressed support for the demonstrations, with more than 1,000 doctors, nurses, and epidemiologists saying in an open letter earlier this month that protesting racial injustice is "vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States."

The study released Monday follows local reports that have also suggested the protests are not responsible for widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

At testing sites set up for protesters in Minneapolis in recent weeks, only 1.8% of people have tested positive so far.

Supporters of the demonstrations pointed to the new study as evidence that diligent mask-wearing has worked in the favor of protesters and of public health.

Weeks of outdoor protest w/great maskwearing compliance & saw no real spike in #Covid_19 SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Progressive independent media doesn’t exist without support from its readers. There’s no way around it. No ads. No billionaires. Just the people who believe in this mission and our work. If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, Please support non-profit Common Dreams today:



We did see it in states opening early w/crowded indoor spaces & no effort to mitigate a disease As we enter Phase II lets do it respecting that we haven't won yethttps://t.co/XmwN2U2Hdc — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) June 22, 2020

In most places where protestors have been tested the positive rate has been around 1%, which is what you expect from a random sample. This is very good news! We may have just run a mass test on how the virus spreads outdoors. https://t.co/DKrUuM6PnL — nxthompson (@nxthompson) June 18, 2020

More evidence that the #protests haven't driven #COVID19 infections. What has? - politicizing masks

- prematurely "opening up"

- indoor gatheringshttps://t.co/xKx54D8Rik — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) June 22, 2020

Epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed called the study "more evidence" that "reopening" state economies, allowing bars and restaurants to reopen in some states, and the refusal by some—including President Donald Trump— to wear face masks have done more harm to public health than the demonstrations.

Skyrocketing cases in recent days in Arizona, Florida, and other states have been linked to officials' decisions to begin reopening early and to patronage of bars and restaurants.