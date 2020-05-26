Demanding End to 'Failed Billionaire-Backed' Policies, 200+ Teachers and Activists Urge Biden to Go Bold on Public Education

A group of more than 200 teachers, academics, and activists on Tuesday published an open letter calling on presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to commit to a bold education platform that puts the needs of students first and breaks decisively from the decades-long bipartisan record of attacks on public schools.

"You have the power to fight for the public schools and colleges and universities that our students deserve," reads the letter, which was signed by New York University professor Diane Ravitch, Princeton University emeritus professor Cornel West, author and activist Jonathan Kozol, and 212 others. (See the full letter and list of signatories below.)

"Over the past decade, politicians on both sides of the aisle have made devastating cuts to public education, while privatizing public schools, scapegoating educators, and providing massive tax breaks to corporations and the rich," the letter continues. "These attacks have resulted in a national teacher shortage and reduced educational opportunities for many of our students—especially students of color, those from low-income households, LGBTQ students, and students with disabilities."

The letter demands that Biden include in his platform a number of policies that have long been at the center of progressives' education agenda, including:

Complete cancellation of all outstanding student loan debt and a cap on student loan interest rates in the future;

Tuition-free public colleges, universities, and trade schools;

A moratorium on public funds for charter school expansion until the completion of an audit "to determine the impact of charter growth in each state";

A ban on for-profit charter schools and for-profit colleges and universities;

Free and universal school meals; and

A starting salary of no less than $60,000 per year for teachers and expansion of collective bargaining rights.

The educators and activists also urged Biden to back an emergency program to prevent cuts to public education during the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained state and local budgets and placed school funding on the chopping block. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sparked backlash earlier month when he vowed to work with billionaires like Microsoft founder Bill Gates to "reimagine" the state's education system after the Covid-19 crisis subsides.

"The public health and economic emergencies resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic have only made public education more vulnerable," the letter states. "It is no exaggeration to say that the future of public education itself is at stake. To reverse this offensive against public education, we call on you to pledge to appoint a Secretary of Education publicly committed to reversing this failed billionaire-backed 'education reform' agenda."

Ravitch, an education historian and opponent of school privatization, wrote in a blog post Tuesday that the purpose of the letter is to pressure Biden to "reject the stale and failed policies of the past 20 years" in favor of a "fresh vision for American education."

Please join us and share! We need the @JoeBiden campaign to incorporate these demands into their education platform and save public education. https://t.co/ityJQYBdBY @NPEaction https://t.co/AhC4q391Js — UTR (@UTRichmondCA) May 26, 2020

Washington Post education reporter Valerie Strauss wrote Monday that "public education advocates have had a difficult time in the past few decades as both Republican and Democratic administrations have pursued policies that they believe harm public schools."

"President George W. Bush ushered in the No Child Left Behind period, signing the K-12 legislation into law in early 2002 and ushering in the era of the high-stakes standardized test," wrote Strauss. "Then came President Barack Obama, who public education advocates hoped would stop the country’s obsession with standardized tests and address inequity baked into the funding system. Instead his administration heightened the importance of the test scores by pushing states to evaluate teachers by them."

Strauss reported last June that "by all appearances... Biden was an enthusiastic supporter of Obama's agenda," which promoted the expansion of charter schools.

Biden has since been critical of for-profit charter schools, saying last May that they siphon money from public schools "which are already in enough trouble." The education platform on Biden's campaign website does not mention charter schools.

To address the crisis of student loan debt, Biden unveiled a plan last month that would forgive "all undergraduate tuition-related federal student debt from two- and four-year public colleges and universities for debt-holders earning up to $125,000" per year—a proposal that falls short of activists' demands and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) plan to cancel all outstanding student loan debt.

Read the full letter from educators and activists: