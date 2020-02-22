'Deep Disdain Masquerading as Journalism': MSNBC Pundit Under Fire for Calling Sanders Staffers 'Misfit Black Girls'

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and the progressive community more broadly, voiced outrage and demanded an apology Friday after MSNBC contributor and Morgan State University journalism professor Dr. Jason Johnson referred to Sanders aides and defenders as "people from the island of misfit black girls" during a radio appearance.

"The man cares nothing for intersectionality," Johnson said of Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show. "And I don't care how many people from the island of misfit black girls that you throw out there to defend you on a regular basis."

"That's where you have crossed the line, sir," replied host Karen Hunter.

"I don't care," said Johnson.

“Racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders. He cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls you throw out there to defend you.”@DrJasonJohnson on Bernie’s staff & supporters. MSNBC should sever ties. pic.twitter.com/abxZKsFhaA — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 21, 2020

Listen to the full segment.

The clip quickly went viral on social media and was immediately condemned by members of the Sanders campaign.

"I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism," Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders' national press secretary, tweeted late Friday. "This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from Dr. Jason Johnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better."

Phillip Agnew, a Sanders surrogate, called Johnson's comments "deep disdain masquerading as journalism."

"This isn't analysis. This isn't insight," Agnew tweeted. "Hate to see it."

Sanders campaign national co-chair Nina Turner addressed Johnson's comments during the Vermont senator's rally in Las Vegas on the eve of Saturday's Nevada Democratic caucus:

.@NinaTurner: "You know somebody said that those Black women who support @BernieSanders particularly myself and our press sec Brie Joy are on the Island of Misfit Black women. I was thinking the same thing, but Sister @briebriejoy said it ain't island it's a whole continent... pic.twitter.com/bREsHaF3f6 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 22, 2020

Progressives outside of the Sanders campaign joined the chorus condemning Johnson's remarks.

"No matter which candidate you support or oppose, there is no place for this type of belittling, dismissive attack on their staff," tweeted the Working Families Party, which endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for president. "We hope there will be an apology to Briahna Joy Gray and Nina Turner."

"This is completely uncalled for," added Women's March.