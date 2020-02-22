Published on
'Deep Disdain Masquerading as Journalism': MSNBC Pundit Under Fire for Calling Sanders Staffers 'Misfit Black Girls'

"This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from Dr. Jason Johnson," said Briahna Joy Gray, national press secretary for the Sanders campaign.

Dr. Jason Johnson speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and the progressive community more broadly, voiced outrage and demanded an apology Friday after MSNBC contributor and Morgan State University journalism professor Dr. Jason Johnson referred to Sanders aides and defenders as "people from the island of misfit black girls" during a radio appearance.

"The man cares nothing for intersectionality," Johnson said of Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show. "And I don't care how many people from the island of misfit black girls that you throw out there to defend you on a regular basis."

"That's where you have crossed the line, sir," replied host Karen Hunter.

"I don't care," said Johnson.

Listen to the full segment.

The clip quickly went viral on social media and was immediately condemned by members of the Sanders campaign.

"I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism," Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders' national press secretary, tweeted late Friday. "This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from Dr. Jason Johnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better."

Phillip Agnew, a Sanders surrogate, called Johnson's comments "deep disdain masquerading as journalism."

"This isn't analysis. This isn't insight," Agnew tweeted. "Hate to see it."

Sanders campaign national co-chair Nina Turner addressed Johnson's comments during the Vermont senator's rally in Las Vegas on the eve of Saturday's Nevada Democratic caucus:

Progressives outside of the Sanders campaign joined the chorus condemning Johnson's remarks.

"No matter which candidate you support or oppose, there is no place for this type of belittling, dismissive attack on their staff," tweeted the Working Families Party, which endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for president. "We hope there will be an apology to Briahna Joy Gray and Nina Turner."

"This is completely uncalled for," added Women's March.

