Polling Shows Sanders Extending Lead Among Hispanics Ahead of Nevada Caucuses

Polling from across the nation finds Sen. Bernie Sanders extending his lead among Hispanic voters in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary as the contest heads to Nevada, where the demographics are likely to favor the Vermont senator and his multiracial coalition.

"Bernie Sanders is building the most diverse movement in America, pass it on," tweeted journalist Travis Reilly.

Bernie Sanders is building the most diverse movement in America, pass it on. https://t.co/uTHK9Gng8K — Travis Reilly (@mmmtravis) February 13, 2020

While the Sanders campaign has enjoyed high approval ratings from Hispanic voters for months, a Morning Consult poll from Wednesday showed the Vermont senator jumping 10 points in the demographic the day after winning the New Hampshire primary, leading the rest of the field with Latin voters nationwide by over 20 points.

National @MorningConsult Poll Among



Black Voters:

Biden 34% (-1 From Pre NH Primary Poll)

Sanders 30% (+3)

Bloomberg 19% (+3*)

Warren 8% (-)

Buttigieg 4% (-)



Hispanic Voters:

Sanders 48% (+10)

Bloomberg 17% (+1)

Biden 13% (-4)

Buttigieg 8% (+2)

Warren 7% (+4) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 13, 2020

Sanders worked to appeal to Hispanic voters in Iowa, and it paid off, wrote Al Día's Nigel Thompson:

In Iowa's 12 Hispanic-majority caucuses, Sanders got more than 66% of the raw vote. The next highest percentage was Biden, with close to 11% of the vote. Of those 12 caucus sites, four were Spanish-speaking only, and he won 428 votes there compared to 14 split between the remaining candidates. Now, the 12 Hispanic-majority precincts sat in a sea of more than 1,700 sites in the state and across the country at various satellite locations, but the Latino population gets more numerous and meaningful in states like the previously mentioned Texas and California.

Political strategy company Plus Three found in a study published Thursday that Sanders has four times the donations from Hispanics of any other Democrat running for president.

As Latino Rebels reported:

According to the Plus 3 analysis, Sanders has raised close to $8.3 million from Latino donors in 2019, followed by Elizabeth Warren (around $2.08 million), Pete Buttigieg (around $2.03 million), Joe Biden (around $1.4 million) and Amy Klobuchar (around $319,000).

The Nevada Democratic caucuses, which are scheduled for February 22, are expected to see a high turnout among Hispanic voters. That could strengthen Sanders' prospects for the contest—though the Vermont senator is already polling at or near first place in the state. A Las Vegas Review Journal poll released Friday shows Sanders with a seven-point advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden, the Vermont senator's nearest rival.

On Thursday, Sanders attended via video conference a forum sponsored the the League of United Latin American Citizens and Telemundo.

¿A quién apoyará @SenSanders si su campaña no tiene éxito?



Esto es lo que ha dicho en el encuentro @LULAC pic.twitter.com/yGVxabaZHQ — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) February 14, 2020

The senator emphasized to forum attendees his rejection of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including child separation.

"It's a disgrace and in my government that won't happen," said Sanders.

As the Vermont senator continues to rise in the polls and as his coalition continues to rely on people of diverse backgrounds, attacks on the senator's supporters as being a monolithic white and male bloc have receded.

Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald noted the collapse of that line of attack on Thursday.

"The Bernie Bro Fraud: 2016-2020," Greenwald tweeted. "RIP."