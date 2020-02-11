Published on
by

Sanders Crushes Trump by 18 Points Among Independent Voters in New National General Election Poll

"Bernie Sanders is undeniably the strongest candidate against Donald Trump," tweeted journalist Walker Bragman.

by
0 Comments

Supporters wave signs and hold up their phones as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at a New Year's Eve campaign event on December 31, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A national Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday found Sen. Bernie Sanders leading President Donald Trump by 18 percentage points among independent voters in a hypothetical general election match-up, a result Sanders supporters viewed as evidence that the Vermont senator has the best chance of defeating the president in November.

According to the new survey (pdf), Sanders has the support of 46% of registered independent voters while Trump polled at 28% support. The poll also showed former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ahead of Trump among independents, but Sanders' lead was the largest.

"Bernie Sanders is undeniably the strongest candidate against Donald Trump," tweeted journalist Walker Bragman in response to the new survey.

The poll also found Sanders leading Trump nationally among all registered voters:

The national survey came just hours before New Hampshire voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary. 

As Russell Berman wrote for The Atlantic Monday, independent voters could prove to be Sanders' "secret weapon" in New Hampshire and other states that allow independents to participate in the primary process.

"The Vermont senator's lead in several public polls is bolstered by his strong support among independent, or undeclared, voters, who are welcome to participate in New Hampshire's primary and could make up as much as 40% of the electorate," Berman wrote. "Beyond New Hampshire, Sanders' advantage among independent voters could be his secret weapon in the many large, delegate-rich states that allow them to cast ballots in the Democratic primary."

"Sanders has already demonstrated his strength with voters who have snubbed both parties," Berman added, "and that may prove decisive not only in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but in many states to come."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Republican Party