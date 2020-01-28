Published on
by

New Poll Shows Bernie Sanders With More Than Double the Support of Joe Biden in New Hampshire

Running away from the pack, Sanders leads former vice president by 15 points and holds double-digit lead over all his Democratic rivals in the key early voting state.

by
0 Comments
Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders discusses health care costs at an ice cream social in Raymond, New Hampshire hosted by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben and Jerrys Ice Cream. (Photo: Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders discusses health care costs at an ice cream social in Raymond, New Hampshire hosted by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben and Jerrys Ice Cream. (Photo: Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A new poll out of the key early voting state of New Hampshire on Tuesday showed that Sen. Bernie Sanders now has double the support of his next closest rival, former vice president Joe Biden, less than two week's before the first-in-the-nation primary on February 11.

According to the American Research Group survey, conducted between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27, Sanders has the support of 28% of likely Democratic primary voters, compared to Biden's 13%. Coming in third and fourth place in the poll were former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg with 12% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 11%.

screen_shot_2020-01-28_at_5.08.40_pm.png

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Among voters aged 18 to 44, Sanders received 43% of support compared to Biden. Broken down by gender, Biden garnered 6% from women voters while Sanders recieved 25% and Warren recieved 15%.

With a 15-point lead over Biden overall, The Hill notes that the new ARG poll "shows Sanders with a larger lead than other recent polls have found"—though it does comport with an overall surge seen in numerous states and nationally over recent weeks. "Sanders leads by 8 points in New Hampshire in the RealClearPolitics average," The Hill reported, "with the other most recent surveys finding him ahead by between 5 points and 12 points."

As Common Dreams reported Sunday, it appears the "big-monied interests are getting very nervous" as polling continues to move in the direction of the senator from Vermont.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, New Hampshire, Democratic Party, Joe Biden