Published on
by

'Shame on Facebook': Ad Campaign Condemns Company's Sponsorship of Federalist Society Dinner Honoring Brett Kavanaugh

"Brett Kavanaugh is an imminent threat to reproductive rights and health care access. But that doesn't seem to bother Facebook."

by
0 Comments

Brett Kavanaugh, then-nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo: Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

After hearing that Facebook is sponsoring a dinner Thursday night hosted by right-wing judicial advocacy group the Federalist Society honoring Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, progressive advocacy group Demand Justice launched an ad campaign targeted at the company's employees in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook is listed as a "Gold Circle" sponsor of the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner. Kavanaugh is set to speak at the event, an arrangement which Demand Justice said makes Facebook complicit in "the rehabbing of Brett Kavanaugh's reputation" after Christine Blasey Ford testified under oath in 2018 that the judge sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

While today Kavanaugh enjoys a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, Demand Justice senior counsel Katie O'Connor said in a statement, "Dr. Blasey Ford remains unable to resume a normal life after bravely coming forward last year. You can claim to respect survivors of sexual assault or you can pay for a celebration of Brett Kavanaugh, but you can't do both."

Targeted web ads will reach Facebook employees on LinkedIn and cell phone banner ads will display on phones near Facebook's headquarters.

On its website, Demand Justice called on supporters to sign a petition condemning Facebook for sponsoring the Federalist Society's "celebration of Kavanaugh and attack on the dignity of survivors."

"Facebook's unabashed support of the Federalist Society and Brett Kavanaugh sends a clear signal to survivors everywhere—that Facebook is not on their side. Shame on Facebook and shame on Mark Zuckerberg."
—Shaunna Thomas, UltraVioletThe organization's campaign is supported by the women's rights group UltraViolet, which led demonstrations against Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in 2018.

"It is hardly surprising that Facebook is a major corporate donor to the Federalist Society—an organization dedicated to taking our courts in a radical, right-wing direction," UltraViolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas said in a statement. "But it should terrify everyone that Facebook is actively funding the public rehabilitation of [an accused] serial sexual abuser who should not be serving on the Supreme Court."

"Facebook's unabashed support of the Federalist Society and Brett Kavanaugh sends a clear signal to survivors everywhere—that Facebook is not on their side," she added. "Shame on Facebook and shame on Mark Zuckerberg."

Others on social media also decried Facebook's funding of the dinner.

In Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Demand Justice displayed a mobile ad showing Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh during their testimonies last year, along with the words, "Kavanaugh lied" and "We still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, US Supreme Court, Facebook, UltraViolet