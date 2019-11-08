Published on
by

#HereToStay: Student Walkouts Across US to Demand Supreme Court Defend DACA

The Supreme Court is set to hear the first oral arguments in a case regarding whether President Donald Trump broke the law when he rescinded DACA protections.

by
0 Comments

Students across the country walked out of their schools Friday to demand that the Supreme Court rule against President Donald Trump's decision to rescind DACA protections for undocumented immigrants. (Photo: United We Dream/Twitter)

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Thousands of high school and college students staged walkouts Friday to declare that DACA recipients are "here to stay," days before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear the first oral arguments regarding President Donald Trump's decision to rescind protections for undocumented young people.

The Supreme Court, the organizers and demonstrators said, must rule against Trump's 2017 decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which has since 2012 allowed young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to live and work in the country.

"The students, made up of DACA recipients, undocumented students, and U.S. citizen allies, will highlight that their home is here and they are here to stay," the immigrant rights group United We Dream said in a press advisory announcing the countrywide demonstrations.

United We Dream and other national and local groups helped organize school walkouts in Oklahoma, Washington, D.C, Florida, and a number of other states.

Widely-shared videos showed hundreds of students at U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City walking out of their classrooms. The students, who reportedly joined the entire Oklahoma City school district in the walkout, joined in a "unity clap" and chanted, "Here to Stay!" while gathered on campus.

At Oklahoma State University, students walked across campus chanting, "Undocumented, unafraid!"

Trump's attack on the program has left 700,000 DACA recipients vulnerable to deportation. The Supreme Court will hear the first arguments in the case on Tuesday, while United We Dream, the Home Is Here Coalition, and other immigrant rights groups rally outside the court.

In Washington, D.C. students with Hoyas for Immigrant Rights marched on Friday from Georgetown University to the Supreme Court to rally ahead of the arguments.

In Miami, high school students made signs reading, "Home Is Here."

School walkouts were also planned throughout the day in states including California, Illinois, and Arizona, according to United We Dream.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
DACA, People Power, Immigration, Children, Education, Donald Trump, US Supreme Court