Published on
by

If Democrats 'Don't Have the Guts' To Battle For-Profit Healthcare Industry, Says Sanders, 'We Should Be Ashamed'

"I get a little bit tired," 2020 candidate declared during debate, "of people defending a system which is dysfunctional, which is cruel."

by
0 Comments
Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and former US Vice President Joe Biden participate during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and former US Vice President Joe Biden participate during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

During a portion of Tuesday night's Democratic debate focused on healthcare, Sen. Bernie Sanders interjected to castigate some of his 2020 primary rivals—namely former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg—for again repeating right-wing talking points against Medicare for All and defending the primacy of the for-profit insurance industry.

"I get a little bit tired, I must say, of people defending a system which is dysfunctional, which is cruel," Sanders said, as he cast glances at Biden and Buttigieg. "Eighty-seven million uninsured, thirty-thousand people dying every single year, five-hundred thousand going bankrupt—for what reason?—they came down with cancer."

"I will tell you what the issue is here," Sanders continued. "The issue is whether the Democratic Party has the guts to stand up to the healthcare industry which made a $100 billion in profits; whether we have the guts to stand up to the corrupt, price-fixing pharmaceutical industy which is charging us the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. If we don't have the guts to do that—if all we can do is take their money—we should be ashamed of ourselves."

Watch:

Applause for Sanders' comment followed, with former labor secretary and economist Robert Reich stating, "No one can match Bernie Sanders for righteous indignation about our screwed-up system."

In response to Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted:

And the Pod Save America team put it simply: "Bernie Sanders is tired of your shit on healthcare in America."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Medicare for All, Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, Healthcare, Corporate Power, Democratic Party