Published on
by

Warren Draws Record Crowd of 20,000 in New York as She Vows to Combat Corporate Power

"We can't choose a candidate we don't believe in just because we're too scared to do anything else," Warren told the crowd. "And Democrats can't win if we're scared and looking backward."

by
0 Comments

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) drew a crowd of about 20,000 people, according to her campaign, at a rally in New York's Washington Square Park on Monday. (Photo: @ewarren/Twitter)

An estimated 20,000 people packed New York City's Washington Square Park Monday night as Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered a searing speech about the corporate corruption that dominates the nation's political system. 

Addressing the Manhattan crowd near the site of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, the Massachusetts Democrat urged voters to support her plan to "fundamentally transform our government" by creating a system beholden to people's needs, not Wall Street interests.

Warren argued that the fire which killed 146 factory workers in less than 20 minutes in the days before federal workplace safety regulations is mirrored in the cozy relationships corporations keep with lawmakers in Washington, to the detriment of workers' rights.

Factory owners in the early 20th century "made campaign contributions and talked with their friends in the legislature," Warren told the crowd. "They greased the state government so thoroughly that nothing changed. Business owners got richer, politicians got more powerful, and working people paid the price.”

"Does any of that sound familiar?" the senator asked, drawing cheers. "Take any big problem we have in America today and you don't have to dig very deep to see the same system at work."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The rally came hours after Warren released her proposal to combat corruption in Washington, calling for laws that would restrict conflicts of interest for the president and vice president, stop lobbyists from entering government jobs, and impose a tax on excessive lobbying.

Warren has drawn progressively larger crowds in cities including Seattle and St. Paul. A Reuters poll released last week showed that her approval rating among voters has risen over the past month.

The senator was introduced by New York Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, who praised Warren for her commitment to consumer protection and advocacy for working families.

"I am incredibly proud of being able to support Elizabeth Warren yesterday for president," Niou told Common Dreams. "I have worked on anti-poverty issues all my life and especially focused on ending red-lining and prohibiting and regulating predatory financial products that harm communities of color. I actually looked up to her work on those issues and used a lot of them to base my own legislation on the state level."

Writing for Esquire, columnist Jack Holmes noted that Warren's political message was heightened by the geographic location of its delivery.

In addition to the rally's proximity to the historic labor site and the culturally-rich Greenwich Village, Warren spoke just blocks from Wall Street. She addressed New Yorkers, wrote Holmes, "in what is now one of the world's most expensive zip codes, surrounded in the distance by towering monuments to the daunting power of the American financial machine."

The senator urged voters to view the 2020 election as a chance to go on the offensive against President Donald Trump, pushing for bold reforms instead of simply aiming for a Democrat to win—a tactic former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has promoted.

"There's a lot at stake in this election, and I know people are scared," Warren said. "But we can't choose a candidate we don't believe in just because we're too scared to do anything else. And Democrats can't win if we're scared and looking backward."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Elizabeth Warren, Election 2020, New York City, Democratic Party