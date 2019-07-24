As Mueller Testifies, Trump Rape Accuser Says She Wishes President's Alleged Victims 'Got 1/20th of That Congressional Focus'

While former special counsel Robert Mueller testified at two U.S. House hearings Wednesday about his probe of alleged 2016 election meddling and potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, one of the two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct said she wished such accusations garnered even a fraction of the attention from lawmakers that Mueller has captured.

Last month, in an excerpt from her new book, advice columnist and journalist E. Jean Carroll wrote that in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, Trump sexually assaulted her. On Wednesday afternoon, Carroll tweeted: "Mueller! I admire the effort, the brains, the hard work, and the $40 million spent on this investigation! I just wish to God that the women accusing the President of sexual travesties, got 1/20th of that congressional focus!"

Mueller! I admire the effort, the brains, the hard work, and the $40 million spent on this investigation! I just wish to God that the women accusing the President of sexual travesties, got 1/20th of that congressional focus! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 24, 2019

Following Carroll's public accusations, women's rights advocates such as the advocacy group UltraViolet declared, "It's past time for us to listen to survivors and hold Trump accountable." The president, for his part, claimed Carroll is "totally lying" and added that she is "not my type." He has denied other similar allegations.

Carroll is not the first to note how little attention Trump's growing list of accusers has received compared with other controversies involving the president—and demand that Congress take action. In response to Carroll's excerpt, Jud Lounsbury wrote for The Progessive last month:

It would be fitting if this—more than any of the felonies laid out in the Mueller report or the New York Times's revelations of his tax fraud—is what finally brings Trump down. Not only has Trump admitted his criminal sexual assault behavior profile on tape, there are scores of women beyond E. Jean Carroll with similar stories. In fact, if the current media landscape is unable to deal with a calculating scandal-surfing scoundrel such as Trump, then Congress needs to act. It should immediately begin to hold hearings into the ample evidence of the president's sexual misconduct.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider last month, Carroll was the 24th woman to accuse Trump of some kind of sexual misconduct—including harassment, groping, and rape—since the 1970s.

Many of the alleged victims came forward publicly after the October 2016 release of the now infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005, in which Trump said: "You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything... Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."