Powerful and Emotional Testimony From Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on Family Separation and Child Imprisonment

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-MI) (2R) speaks as (L-R) Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley (D-MA) attend a House Oversight and Reform Committee holds a hearing on "The Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment." July 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. The hearing comes just ahead of a planned multiday Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrant families in sever

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) speaks as the  House Oversight and Reform Committee holds a hearing on "The Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment" July 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.

Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government. 

In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the "incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country."

Ocasio-Cortez, in an emotional delivery, recounted the treatment of the women she talked to and decried the fact that the horrors on the border were being perpetrated under the American flag.

In her testimony, Tlaib broke down while talking about the "fear" in the eyes of the victims of President Donald Trump's war on immigrants.

Finally, Pressley delivered a powerful speech that called on Congress to help the people being held in the horrible conditions. 

Watch the testimony from the four lawmakers in full and the ongoing hearing:

