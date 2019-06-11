On One-Year Anniversary of Net Neutrality Repeal, Over 100 Groups Demand McConnell Immediately Allow Vote on Save the Internet Act

Marking the one-year anniversary of the official implementation of FCC chair Ajit Pai's deeply unpopular net neutrality repeal plan, a diverse coalition of more than 100 progressive advocacy groups on Tuesday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stop thwarting the will of the public and immediately allow a vote on the Save the Internet Act.

"Americans want and deserve enforceable protections that preserve net neutrality, ensure stronger broadband competition, and improve access," the coalition wrote in a letter (pdf) dated Tuesday. "They don't want big cable and phone companies controlling what they see, say, and do online. They want more choices and more affordable internet access service."

"It's not going to happen overnight, but every day that passes without Congress acting to restore net neutrality, the things people love about the internet are slowly fading away."

—Evan Greer, Fight for the Future

The Save the Internet Act—which passed the Democrat-controlled House in April—represents "the best chance to restore real net neutrality and an open and accessible internet for everyone," the groups wrote, urging McConnell to "listen to the American public" and immediately bring the legislation to the Senate floor for a vote.

"In the year since the FCC took away the 2015 ​Open Internet Order​, we have seen some very troubling and dangerous activities by big cable and telephone companies," the letter reads. "While advocates seek redress in court to overturn the FCC's disastrous repeal, Senate passage of the ​Save the Internet Act ​will reaffirm Congress's intent and support for broadband users' rights."

Despite polling data showing that 77 percent of Republicans—and 80 percent of Americans overall—support net neutrality, a spokesperson for McConnell signaled Monday that the Senate Majority Leader has no intention of changing his position that the Save the Internet Act is "dead on arrival."

As the advocacy groups deliver their letter to McConnell on Tuesday, digital rights organization Fight for the Future—one of the letter's signatories—plans to host an all-day "epic livestream" during which policy experts, web company representatives, and others will read comments in support of net neutrality from thousands of internet users.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but every day that passes without Congress acting to restore net neutrality, the things people love about the internet are slowly fading away," Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, said in a statement ahead of Tuesday's livestream. "It's becoming more centralized, exploitative, and controlled by corporate interests."

"But internet users are refusing to give up," said Greer. "On June 11th we'll come together once again and channel outrage into political power. With voters from across the political spectrum overwhelmingly united in support of an open internet, it's only a matter of time before net neutrality is restored."

As Common Dreams reported in March, Fight for the Future successfully used livestreams of key committee hearings to prevent House members from weakening the Save the Internet Act with telecom-friendly amendments.

Now the group is turning its attention to the Senate, where just one member of the Democratic caucus—Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)—has yet to sign on to the Save the Internet Act.

Read net neutrality campaigners' full letter to McConnell: