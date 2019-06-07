ImpeachTrump Day of Action Announced Because "It Is Clear That Congress Won't Act Unless We Demand It"

Because "the moral clarion call to pursue impeachment is clear," progressive advocacy groups announced on Friday a national day of action to push Congress to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

With events across the country set for June 15—over 100 are already mapped out—lead organizers MoveOn and By the People say they intend to show and grow public support for the House starting an impeachment inquiry.

"Donald Trump has broken the law, violated the constitution, and put the safety and future of the American people at risk," said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, a spokesperson with By the People. "But by now, it is clear that Congress won't act unless we demand it."

"We need to take to the streets in every neighborhood in America to defend democracy," she continued. "Join us on June 15 across the country—from the biggest cities to the smallest towns—as we make the urgent call for Congress to act and begin an impeachment inquiry now."

The nationwide events will take different forms, with some featuring public readings of impeachment calls from lawmakers like Rep. Rashida Tlaib. The Michigan Democrat will also speak in person at the June 15 event in Detroit, according to organizers.

Other groups supporting the day of action include Indivisible, the Courage Campaign, and CREDO Action.

"We can either allow powerful men like Trump to abuse their power and divide us based on the color of our skin or where we were born or our religion," a FAQ from organizers states, "or we can unite, impeach the president, and make this country work for all of us."

A tally out Friday by Axios shows that Tlaib isn't alone in her call for an impeachment inquiry.

The outlet reports that 58 other House Democrats and one House Republican, Justin Amash of Michigan, also publicly support impeachment. That still leaves 158 more needed to impeach, though that's not the only hurdle.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week faced heat from over two dozen progressive organizations for her refusal to begin the process.

"With 10 distinct episodes of obstruction of justice already clear from the Mueller report, violations of the emoluments clause happening on an almost daily basis, and Trump's administration now defying subpoenas for both documents and testimony, waiting is a privilege," they said in their letter to Pelosi. "But it is not a privilege available to the families separated by his deportation force or his Muslim ban, the asylum seekers languishing in Mexico, the people threatened by his embrace of white supremacy, the LGBTQ people whose rights he is taking away, the women whose bodies he is trying to control or the communities threatened by his denial of the climate crisis."

"We can't wait," they wrote. "Lead on impeachment now."