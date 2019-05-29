Published on
by

Democrats Urged to 'Take Note' as GOP Rep. Justin Amash Gets Standing Ovation From Constituents for Backing Trump Impeachment

"We can't let conduct like that go unchecked. Congress has a duty to keep the president in check," Amash said during a town hall in his Michigan district

by
0 Comments

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) holds a town hall meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Rep. Justin Amash—the first, and thus far only, Republican member of Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump—received a standing ovation from his constituents during a town hall in his Michigan district Tuesday after he doubled down on his condemnation of the president's "dangerous" conduct.

"Democrats who are reluctant to impeach might want to take note of the reaction from voters in Republican Justin Amash's district."
—John Nichols, The Nation

While several Trump supporters in the audience of around 900 Michiganders said they will no longer back Amash—who is facing a primary challenge in 2020 due to his support for impeachment—the town hall crowd appeared overwhelmingly supportive of the Republican congressman's stance.

"We can't let conduct like that go unchecked," Amash said. "Congress has a duty to keep the president in check."

Amash warned that refusing to consider impeachment as a response to the behavior detailed in the Mueller report poses "a greater risk than the risk that it will be used too often."

The Nation's John Nichols tweeted that "Democrats who are reluctant to impeach might want to take note of the reaction from voters in Republican Justin Amash's district."

Watch the town hall audience give Amash a lengthy standing ovation after he said Congress must "not allow misconduct to go undeterred":

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Republican Party, Donald Trump, Impeach Trump, Michigan, Democratic Party, Robert Mueller