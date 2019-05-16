Published on
by

Major Victory for Climate Campaigners as NY Gov. Cuomo Rejects 'Dangerous' Williams Pipeline

"Along with our allies, we will continue to ensure this reckless project is shelved forever."

by
0 Comments

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocked the building of a pipeline that would have run from New Jersey to Long Island, after outcry from climate campaigners. (Photo: @foe_us/Twitter)

Grassroots climate campaigners in New York celebrated a major victory late Wednesday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocked the construction of a $1 billion pipeline which would have carried fracked gas from New Jersey to Long Island.

The 24-mile Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project, proposed by the Oklahoma-based Williams Company, has been the subject of protests by groups including 350.org and Food and Water Watch.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) supported concerns brought up by opponents of the project when it ruled that construction of the pipeline would endanger marine life and release mercury and copper from sediment in the New York Bay and Raritan Bay.

"Construction of the NESE pipeline project is projected to result in water quality violations and fails to meet New York State's rigorous water quality standards," the agency said in a statement.

"The state has made it clear that dangerous gas pipelines have no place in New York," said Kim Ong, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), in a statement. "This is a victory for clean water, marine life, communities, and people's health across the state."

Food and Water Watch called the decision "a step in the right direction," but warned campaigners will need to remain vigilant "to be sure [the pipeline] is never built!"

"Let's be clear: people power will make sure the Williams fracked gas pipeline is never built, and people power will build real solutions to the climate crisis," said Cata Romo, an organizer with 350.org. "New York has the potential to be a national model for real climate leadership, and this decision will reverberate across the U.S. and around the world. To build a transformative Green New Deal that science and justice deem necessary, Governor Cuomo must stop the Williams pipeline permanently and implement a sweeping ban on fossil fuel projects across New York."

The grassroots alliance Stop the Williams Pipeline this month had called on lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), to help block the project.

Just before the Cuomo administration handed down its decision, Ocasio-Cortez and other New York lawmakers signed a letter demanding that the pipeline construction be canceled.

"We stand ready to help the state of New York transition to renewable energy sources that will not jeopardize the public and environmental health of our region," reads the letter.

The DEC specified that the decision was made "without prejudice," meaning the Williams Company would be able to reapply—but the corporation would have to prove it would take steps to prevent the disruption of shellfish beds and the release of hazardous metals.

High levels of mercury in drinking water can damage the brain, kidneys, and developing fetuses, while copper poisoning can cause gastrointestinal illnesses and liver problems.

The NRDC vowed to fight any future attempt by Williams to move ahead with the project.

"Along with our allies, we will continue to ensure this reckless project is shelved forever," said Ong.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Food & Water Watch, Friends of the Earth, New York, Andrew Cuomo, Fossil Fuels, People Power