After 'Wink' From Trump When a Journalist Butchered, Says Iran's Foreign Minister, 'Not a Whisper' When Saudis Behead 37

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denounced U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for their total silence after Saudi Arabia beheaded 37 people this week.

"After a wink at the dismembering of a journalist," Zarif tweeted Tuesday, referring to murdered reporter Jamal Khashoggi, "not a whisper from the Trump administration when Saudi Arabia beheads 37 men in one day—even crucifying one two days after Easter."

Zarif added that members of the so-called "B team"—which consists of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—are effectively above the law.

Zarif's tweet came shortly before he spoke Wednesday at an Asia Society event in New York, where he slammed the Trump administration's efforts to destroy the Iran nuclear deal and accused the "B team" of plotting a war with Iran.

"The B team wants the United States to take crazy measures," Zarif said. "And it won't be the first time that the United States has taken adventurous measures."

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif urged Trump to "be careful."

"You campaigned against costly stupid interventions," Zarif said. "The conniving cabal of warmongers and butchers, the infamous #B_Team, are plotting for way more than what you bargained for."

As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, the Saudi regime's mass execution was its largest in three years.

In a statement, Amnesty International called the beheadings yet another "chilling demonstration of the Saudi Arabian authorities' callous disregard for human life."

"The use of the death penalty is always appalling but it is even more shocking when it is applied after unfair trials or against people who were under 18 at the time of the crime, in flagrant violation of international law," said Lynn Maalouf, Middle East research director at Amnesty International.