'Knock Down the House': Netflix Drops Trailer Featuring Rise of Ocasio-Cortez

"The film does an amazing job portraying the blood, sweat, and tears involved in running a grassroots primary challenge when all the odds are stacked against you."

The new documentary follows the 2018 grassroots campaigns of Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Paula Jean Swearengin, and Amy Vilela. (Image: Knock Down the House/Twitter)

An "inspiring" new documentary offers an inside look into the grassroots congressional campaigns of four progressive women who attempted to topple corporate-friendly Democrats in the 2018 primary elections.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was the only candidate featured in "Knock Down the House" who won her race despite long odds, defeating Wall Street favorite Joe Crowley in a landslide.

Amy Vilela of Nevada, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Paula Jean Swearengin of West Virginia each came up short, but their campaigns offer compelling examples of working-class women taking on the status quo and fighting for progressive change, said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of advocacy group Justice Democrats.

"The film does an amazing job portraying the blood, sweat, and tears involved in running a grassroots primary challenge when all the odds are stacked against you," added Rojas. "I hope the footage from the early days of these campaigns encourages other leaders, especially progressive working-class women and women of color, to consider running for Congress. Even if it means taking on the machine."

"Knock Down the House" premiers on Netflix May 1.

Watch the trailer:

