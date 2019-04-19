Demanding to Hear Directly From Mueller, Nadler Subpoenas Full, Unredacted Report Friday

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday morning that the committee would issue a subpoena for the entire unredacted Mueller report "in the next couple of hours."

The demand reinforced a sense of dissatisfaction from House Democrats with the Trump administration's suggestion that the report is a closed matter.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Nadler told George Stephanopoulos his committee would demand access to the full report, which, while it did not establish a criminal conspiracy between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, also did not exonerate the president of potential obstruction of justice.

Attorney General William Barr, Nadler said, "misled the country" when he held a press conference focusing largely on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings regarding collusion.

"We have to hear from Mueller," Nadler said. "We need the entire report, unredacted, and the underlying documents in order to make informed decisions...and we will subpoena that entire report today."

Watch:

NEW: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler tells @GStephanopoulos subpoena for unredacted Mueller report is coming "in the next couple of hours." https://t.co/mOQZNKl1wy pic.twitter.com/2SzQn6aLlW — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2019

The New York Democrat wants the full report in his committee's possession by May 1, the day before Barr is expected to testify before the Judiciary Committee.

Other Democrats have also called for the full report to be subpoenaed since the redacted report was released Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, we still have only part of the story, and Congress must subpoena the full report and all underlying documents. Read my full release: https://t.co/0vvintXkfO — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) April 18, 2019

The impending subpoena will begin just the latest investigation by Democrats into allegations against Trump. Nadler's committee is also seeking documents from more than 80 individuals linked to the Mueller probe, while the House Intelligence Committee is examining potential money laundering connected with Russian interference with the 2016 election, and has also called Mueller to testify by the end of May.

"We want to make sure the Department of Justice doesn't hide behind the Gang of Eight or anything else to try to prevent the American people from seeing this evidence," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on "The Rachel Maddow Show" Thursday night.

"At the end of the day when you read this lengthy report you learn that the president has repeatedly misled the country, he's urged others to mislead the country," added Schiff. "All of this is damning and we all ought to expect more from our president than merely the protestration that he's not a crook."