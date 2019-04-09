WATCH LIVE: Tens of Thousands of Net Neutrality Defenders Tune In as House Votes on Save the Internet Act

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

With the House set to vote on the Save the Internet Act as early as Tuesday afternoon, Fight for the Future is livestreaming debate on the legislation and the final vote to ensure lawmakers know the "whole internet is watching" as they decide whether to restore net neutrality or leave the web in the hands of telecom giants.

"The momentum of the Save the Internet Act is a stunning reflection of the public support for real net neutrality protections."

—Sandra Fulton, Free Press Action

Ahead of the vote—which could be pushed back to Wednesday—Fight for the Future urged Americans to contact their representatives and urge them to pass a clean version of the Save the Internet Act.

"Tell your reps to vote YES on HR 1644, the Save the Net Act, and NO on bad amendments and the 'Motion to Recommit,'" the group tweeted.

As of this writing, over 21,000 internet users were tuning in to the livestream. Watch:

The Save the Internet Act would fully restore the net neutrality protections repealed by the Republican-controlled FCC in 2017.

According to Free Press, the bill has the support of 214 House members—and it needs 218 votes to pass.

If passed, the legislation would head to the Senate before reaching President Donald Trump's desk.

"The momentum of the Save the Internet Act is a stunning reflection of the public support for real net neutrality protections," Sandra Fulton, government relations director with Free Press Action, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Any holdouts in Congress need to stop neglecting bipartisan public demand for net neutrality safeguards and support of this bill and its companion in the Senate. Lawmakers who oppose the Save the Internet Act should listen to their constituents."