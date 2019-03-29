Snubbing Law and Climate, Trump Issues New Permit for Keystone XL

President Donald Trump issued on Friday a new presidential permit to allow for construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

BREAKING: Trump just issued a presidential permit for construction of Keystone XL.



This pipeline would be an absolute disaster for wildlife, water and our climate — and Trump is trying to go around court rulings to help line polluters' pockets. #NoKXLhttps://t.co/abMSnvXes1 — Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) March 29, 2019

"This is a ridiculous attempt by Trump to skirt due process to benefit an oil corporation," said 350.org executive director May Boeve in a statement.

The permit states that pipeline company TransCanada has the authority "to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the international border of the United States and Canada at Phillips County, Montana, for the import of oil from Canada to the United States." Trump added that the permit he issued for the pipeline on March 23, 2017 was revoked.

"That permit," as The Hill reported, "was invalidated by a Montana federal judge in November. The ruling is being appealed in the 9th Circuit."

The Trump administration is at it again.



Trump’s latest scheme to push the dangerous #KeystoneXL pipeline through just won’t work. #KXL is a climate disaster and we stand with impacted communities, pipeline fighters, & water protectors against this harmful project. #NoKXL pic.twitter.com/84Fp9MN4R7 — Oil Change International (@PriceofOil) March 29, 2019

"Separately, a December lawsuit placed an injunction on most pre-construction activities," the outlet added.

"Trump issuing another #KeystoneXL permit to try to get around a court order quashing his first one is like a child going to the second parent when their first parent says no to more ice cream," tweeted David Turnbull, strategic communications director at Oil Change International.

Adding to the chorus of pipeline opponents, Bold Nebraska founder Jane Kleeb said that Trump was defeated in court two years ago, and he should expect another defeat with the new move:

As farmers are recovering from historic loss due to flooding @realDonaldTrump response is to issue another Executuve Order “approving” KXL pipeline. He did this 2 years ago and we beat him in court. We will beat him in court and in the corn fields again. #NoKXL — Jane Fleming Kleeb (@janekleeb) March 29, 2019 Trump couldn’t get KXL built with his first executive order so now he’s desperately trying to push it forward with another one.



He can huff and puff all he wants: this pipeline isn’t getting built. #NoKXL https://t.co/BYdTdGBKCA — Jamie Henn (@Agent350) March 29, 2019

As NRDC said in a tweet, "The #KeystoneXL tar sands pipeline was a bad idea from Day One and it remains a terrible idea today."

One thing, though, is abundantly clear.

"This latest move reaffirms where the president's allegiances lie—with the fossil fuel industry," said Boeve.