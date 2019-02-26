'Incessant Warmongering' Pays Off: Critics Respond to Nikki Haley Joining Boeing's Board

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to join the board of directors for weapons systems and aircraft maker Boeing on April 29 – a continuation of the Washington revolving door system between government and private corporations.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company," Haley said in a statement.

News of the Boeing appointment came less than 24 hours after Haley announced she was forming a new policy group, "Stand America Now."

Excited about starting a new policy group, @StandAmericaNow. We will focus on how to keep our country safe, strong, and prosperous. Join me as we stand up for America’s freedoms and values. https://t.co/X2fCWzsXkY pic.twitter.com/Ypa8YXCORX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 25, 2019

Haley, who was Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 before accepting the ambassador's position in the Trump administration, left her U.N. post at the end of 2018 after almost two years at the position. She's been mentioned as a possible future presidential contender and is frequently referred to as a possible foil for the president she served under.

For now, though, Haley seems intent on cashing in. She’ll join Boeing's board as the company deals with difficult decisions about its future growth.

Per Reuters:

Haley’s nomination comes as Boeing grapples with a major decision: whether to launch an all-new jetliner known as NMA, a midsize plane that would serve a niche market falling between narrow- and wide-body aircraft.

The company's work on airliners was not, however, the main source of concern for critics of Haley's appointment. Rather, commenters on social media wryly noted the appropriateness of the former ambassador making a lateral move to a company that deals in war. Boeing is one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S., pulling in $20.5 billion in Pentagon for 2018.

The “adult in the room” who could “talk tough” at the UN just became a war profiteer. Love this country! https://t.co/4NitckT5cB — District Sentinel (@TheDCSentinel) February 26, 2019 Congrats to @NikkiHaley on having her incessant warmongering pay off so quickly & lucratively. And congrats to @Boeing for obtaining her influence. It is at all a problem that politicians convert their access into massive personal wealth upon leaving? https://t.co/uHKhruMBjQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 26, 2019

Boeing's board will vote on whether or not to approve Haley's appointment on April 29. It was not clear if she will replace a board member or if a seat has been created for her.