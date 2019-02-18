In New Hampshire, Kamala Harris Makes Clear She Is Not With the Democratic Socialists

Distancing herself from the label that more progressive lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have embraced in recent election cycles in the United States, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made it clear during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday that she does not consider herself a democratic socialist.

"The people of New Hampshire will tell me what's required to compete in New Hampshire, but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist," Harris said in response to a question from a FOX News reporter while at a stop in Concord.

"I believe that what voters do want," she continued, "is they want to know that whoever is going to lead, understands that in America today, not everyone has an equal opportunity and access to a path to success, and that has been building up over decades and we've got to correct course."

As the New York Times noted:

And We’ve Got It Covered. But we can't do it without you. Please support our Winter Campaign. DONATE Ms. Harris is fully aware that her challengers for the Democratic nomination are likely to include one if not two fellow senators from neighboring states: Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts has already announced her candidacy, and Bernie Sanders from Vermont is expected to announce soon. New Hampshire has a long history of favoring New England candidates.

While Sanders has yet to announce whether or not he is running again for president in 2020, it is widely believed he will put his hat back in the ring for the Democratic Party nomination.

During his run initial presidential run, Sanders delivered a major address on democratic socialism and what the term means to him, both ideologically and politically, at Georgetown University in 2015.

"Democratic socialism means that we must create an economy that works for all, not just the very wealthy," Sanders declared in the speech as he referenced mass inequality and a system rigged in favor of the powerful few against the disenfranchised many.

"Democratic socialism" he added, "means that we must reform a political system in America today which is not only grossly unfair but, in many respects, corrupt."