As Omar 'Unequivocally' Apologizes, Critics Rip Democratic Leaders for Trying to 'Silence Criticism' of AIPAC

Progressive critics on Monday condemned a statement by Democratic congressional leaders—including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi—who demanded an apology from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) regarding statements she made about the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Among those critics was healthcare activist Ady Barkan, who said he was "deeply disappointed" in the Speaker's "failure" on the matter.

"When AIPAC and its army try to silence criticism of the immoral, illegal, inhumane occupation by screaming about anti-Semitism and claiming that nobody may ever talk about how the Israel lobby, uses money to build power," Barkan declared, "don't fall for their bullshit."

And while Omar on Monday afternoon did "unequivocally" apologize for a pair of tweets Sunday night that some registered as containing "anti-Semitic tropes," she reaffirmed her belief that powerful lobbying interests—including AIPAC, the fossil fuel industry, and the NRA—remain "problematic" in U.S. politics.

"Listening and learning," Omar declared in a tweet, "but standing strong."

Even while many Jewish Americans and other progressives defended Omar from an onslaught of attacks over her tweets—because, as one noted, "accurately describing how the Israel lobby works is not anti-Semitism"—the freshman congresswoman said in her Monday statement that "We always have to be willing to step back and think through criticism."

She added, "Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes. My intention is never to offend my constituents or Jewish Americans as a whole."

Listening and learning, but standing strong pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

Omar's apology for her comments came shortly after she was rebuked by members of her own Democratic Party, led by Pelosi.

"We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress because we understand that our support is based on shared values and strategic interests," the House Democratic leadership said in a rare joint statement. "Legitimate criticism of Israel's policies is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate that the United States and Israel share."

Such a statement, of course, immediately drew outrage from human rights advocates and progressives.

Pelosi and Schumer know damn well that @IlhanMN was not engaged in anti-semitism and they intentionally conflate criticizing AIPAC with attacking Judaism and Jewish people. Omar hit a tripwire and the full force of the party was brought down on her. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 11, 2019 Perhaps the best indicator of the extent of impact pro-Israel interest groups have is the fact that a tweet about their impact by one member of Congress has inspired more outrage and action by Dem leaders than decades of human rights abuses by the Israeli state. — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) February 11, 2019

Barkan, meanwhile, issued a scathing indictment of Democrats and other lawmakers who continue to pretend that AIPAC does not use its vast resources and political organizing to "silence" lawmakers on the issues of Israel's apartheid state and the wholesale suppression of the Palestinian people as he offered his real-life experience as a Democratic campaign staffer in this astounding 11-part thread:

A thread on @IlhanMN, anti-semitism, and my personal experience with @AIPAC’s money. In 2006, I was the first real staffer on a long-shot Democratic Congressional race in deep red Ohio. My boss was a hippie doctor with a lefty perspective on international affairs... (Continued) — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 ...very skeptical of military force, opposed to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, etc. A month after winning the Dem primary, we were struggling to gain attention or money. Nobody gave us a snowball’s chance to win. But one political action org proactively reached out to us. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 It wasn’t Emily’s List, although we were fiercely prochoice. Wasn’t a doctor’s lobby or an enviro or labor org. It was AIPAC. A local Dem volunteer leader of the Cincinnati AIPAC group came over and said they would like to donate the PAC max (I believe $5000) and would also... — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 ...like to see Vic take a public stance on two issues that, I thought, were relatively obscure: an Iran sanctions bill and something else I can’t recall, perhaps about continuing arms sales to Israel. Suffice to say, these were not hot button issues in the race. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 Vic and I both thought of ourselves as pro-peace, not pro-Israel. (Note: I am an Israeli citizen, have many family there, have lived there & visited perhaps 20 times). We both felt a bit icky about doing it, because it was too hawkish and too quid pro quo... — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 but we were desperate for cash and so we put online a statement about how Vic supported a two-state peace agreement and AIPAC’s two pet issues of the cycle. It was definitely about the Benjamins. Never would have done it otherwise. AIPAC’s power is also about great organizing.. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 ...(they sent a local Dem volunteer emissary) and about diligence (they paid attention to us before anyone else and were happy to donate to both us and the pro-Likud incumbent). But money is the lubricant that makes the whole machine run. @IlhanMN is right to point this out. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 AIPAC is a central pillar of the occupation. Without Congressional support, the Likud/anti-Palestine/pro-occupation project would be radically undermined. AIPAC is the anchor of that support, and its money and Sheldon Adelson’s money are indispensable to the work. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 We have a growing anti-semitism problem in America. @IlhanMN is not part of it. @lindasrsour is not part of it. They are allies of mine and of Jews across this country who are fighting for peace, racial justice, immigrants’ rights, and the defeat of fascism. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 I am deeply disappointed in @SpeakerPelosi for her failure today. When AIPAC and its army try to silence criticism of the immoral, illegal, inhumane occupation by screaming about anti-semitism and claiming that nobody may ever talk about how the Israel lobby... — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019 ...uses money to build power, don’t fall for their bullshit. They are doing terrible things in the name of Jews and of Israel, and it behooves the American Jewish community to resist them, resist their agenda, stand up for Free Speech, and stand up for justice. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) February 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, journalist Glenn Greenwald appeared on Democracy Now! where he condemned those attacking Omar and also challenged the notion that being critical of AIPAC has anything to do with being anti-Semitic.

"This is all so ridiculous," argued Greenwald. "It's all based upon this demand that we indulge what everybody knows is an utter and complete fiction, which is that we're allowed to talk about the power of the NRA in Washington, we're allowed to talk about the power of the Saudis in Washington, we're allowed to talk about the power of big pharmaceutical companies and Wall Street and Silicon Valley and the fossil fuel industry in Washington, but we're not allowed to talk about an equally potent, well-organized and well-financed lobby that ensures a bipartisan consensus in support of U.S. defense of Israel, that the minute that you mention that lobby, you get attacked as being anti-Semitic, which is what happened to Congresswoman Omar."

These 2 minutes of @ggreenwald speaking about @IlhanMN are all you need to hear on the matter: https://t.co/smqM4MknGn — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 11, 2019

"What the congresswoman said is very uncontroversial," Greenwald added. "Everyone knows AIPAC is an extremely intimidating lobby, just like the NRA is. There's nothing wrong with pointing that out. There's certainly nothing anti-Semitic about saying that, about criticizing the Israeli government for its aggression and militarism. And anybody who cares about Palestinians and about the ability of Muslims in the United States to be able to speak freely ought to be defending her."