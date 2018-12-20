Taking Path of a 'Pirate Whaling Nation,' Japan Reportedly Set to Resume Commercial Whale-Hunting in Its Waters

This is terrible news! Greenpeace condemns the Japan government’s decision.
We must protect these majestic creatures and their ocean home. https://t.co/1oMgHEH9oe
— Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) December 20, 2018
"Japan has failed to bully the IWC into permitting a return to the cruel and outdated industrial whaling of the past," said Darren Kindleysides, CEO of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. "So now Japan is reportedly threatening to turn their back on international efforts to control whaling and conserve whales."
"This is a grave mistake which is out of step with the rest of the world," said Sam Annesley, executive director of Greenpeace Japan. "This snub to multilateralism is unacceptable and deeply concerning but let us not forget that the Japanese fleet has continued its operations in violation of the findings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in past years.
"Ultimately, the protection of the world's oceans and marine life needs global cooperation," Annesley added. "We hope that Japan will reverse its decision and take its place beside the nations trying to undo the damage human activities have done to whale populations."
