Published on
by

White House Threatens All Journalists With Vow to Still 'Throw Acosta Out'

The Trump administration said it would again revoke the reporter's press pass after a two-week restraining order expires

by
0 Comments

CNN argued Monday that the White House's attack on reporter Jim Acosta's rights to report on the the Trump administration is an assault on all journalists' rights. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CNN requested an emergency hearing Monday after the White House warned reporter Jim Acosta that it would again suspend his press pass after a two-week restraining order expires.

Three days after a federal judge ordered the administration to restore Acosta's press pass allowing him to attend briefings and report on the White House, officials sent the reporter a letter warning that his rights would soon be suspended again.

"The White House is continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution," CNN said in a statement after Acosta received the letter. "These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the president."

Acosta has been on the receiving end of much of the Trump administration's crusade against the free press, but other critics joined the network in saying the White House's latest attack on him represents a threat to the press at large.

Acosta's press pass was revoked on November 7 after the White House falsely accused him of aggressively putting his hands on an intern who was attempting to take a microphone away from him to stop him from questioning President Donald Trump.

After critics derided the administration for using a doctored video to make its point, the White House changed its story, saying last week that Acosta's pass was revoked only because he had "refused to surrender" the microphone. 

After CNN filed a lawsuit, federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly granted the network a temporary restraining order forcing the White House to restore Acosta's press pass—emphasizing the "limited nature" of the ruling but also saying CNN would likely win its larger case against the administration. 

On Sunday, the president told Fox News that the White House still planned to "throw [Acosta] out" if he was seen as "misbehaving" during a press conference. Trump also said the White House would be writing new "rules and regulations for conduct" that journalists would be required to follow, echoing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' statement on Friday that "There must be decorum at the White House"—a call that was mocked by critics who pointed out the marked lack of respect the president has shown his opponents.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
CNN, Journalism, Media, Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders