Less Than Year After GOP Tax Scam, Six Biggest Banks Already Raked in $9 Billion in Extra Profits

It has been nearly a full year since the Republican Party rammed through its transparent scam of a tax bill in the face of massive grassroots resistance, and the results have been almost precisely what nearly every analyst predicted: Record profits for the rich and massive corporations, little to nothing for American workers.

—Ryan Thomas, Not One PennyAmong the greatest beneficiaries of the GOP's bill have been America's six largest banks, which this week reported soaring third quarter profits and—according to the Not One Penny coalition—have already raked in over $9 billion in extra profits as a direct result of President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion tax law.

"These latest filings show that big banks have stopped at nothing to make more money—and that the GOP's tax law gave them license to put profits over people," Not One Penny spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in a statement on Thursday, highlighting the enthusiastic earnings reports of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

"These six banks have constantly chosen to use these tax breaks to enrich their shareholders and executives while laying off employees and exploiting consumers," Thomas noted, pointing to the explosion of stock buybacks since the GOP tax bill became law. "These shameful actions—and the Republican tax law that permitted them—indicate just how rigged the system is against working people and the middle class."

As Common Dreams has reported, American workers have seen virtually zero gains from the GOP tax bill despite lofty promises from Republican lawmakers. Overall, even as the economy has grown at a steady clip this year, wages for most workers have actually fallen in real terms as CEO pay has skyrocketed.

These results explain why Republicans have been "running away" from their tax bill on the campaign trail in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

"Turns out a tax bill that overwhelmingly benefits rich people and corporations isn't the most winning issue with voters," Vox's Emily Stewart noted on Wednesday.

Thomas of Not One Penny concluded that the GOP's "blatant disregard for working families epitomizes why we must hold Republicans accountable for passing a tax law written solely for the wealthiest individuals and biggest corporations."

With midterms less than three weeks away, the GOP plowing ahead with another $600 billion in tax cuts for the rich while vowing to slash Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security if they retain control of Congress.

Here is the Not One Penny coalition's breakdown of Wall Street's latest earning report: