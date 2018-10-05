Ahead of Kavanaugh Vote, Trump Rebuked for "Disgusting" Last-Ditch Effort to Take "Women's Agency Away"

Denigrating women nationwide in an unsurprising but still "disgusting" tweet on Friday morning, President Trump was met with immediate rebuke as angered opponents of Brett Kavanaugh asked the final undecided lawmakers—specifically Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Jeff Flake (R-AZ)—if this is the president was the kind of person and behavior they will be serving if they ultimately vote to confirm the historically unpopular Supreme Court nominee.
"The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!" the president tweeted. He than added the hashtag: "
#Troublemakers."
This tweet from the a**hole in the White House, should disgust every damn member of the House & Senate. I know that's impossible because the @GOP has lost their way & have become his sycophants. @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski @JeffFlake & @Sen_JoeManchin is this who you support? https://t.co/XnrIm1rIDf
— lauren girard (@laureniscooking) October 5, 2018
By confirming, this is what you support @SenateGOP @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski @JeffFlake https://t.co/9RVCo5EfBX
— jo fontana (@jofont59) October 5, 2018
An obvious reference to the female sexual assault survivors who confronted Sen. Flake last week, as well as the much broader protests that have erupted on Capitol Hill in recent weeks, Trump's tweet was seen as the only the latest vulgar disparagement by the president of voters expressing their voice and women who have bravely come forward to share their stories of rape or abuse in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her.
But with a procedural vote expected sometime Friday, women made clear they would not to be intimidated or dissuaded:
Just another way of taking women’s agency away from us. We speak for ourselves, of our own volition, telling our own truths. For our freedom. For our future. Full stop. #BelieveWomen #stopkavanaugh https://t.co/iC8cO08AzC
— ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) October 5, 2018
I'm a troublemaker. Are you?
If so, join me this weekend: https://t.co/jpnt5ArSvT https://t.co/7kNBzqZkjP
— Brynna Quillin (@brynnaquillin) October 5, 2018
go elevator screamers go! #CancelKavanaugh https://t.co/YWBeWIwGxv
— Naomi Dann (@naomi_dann) October 5, 2018
Meanwhile, others perceived longer-term impacts from Trump's decision to twist the knife into the wounds of the nation's sexual assault survivors, women standing up, and the broader political body:
If Kavanaugh is seated, Trump will rub the faces of millions of women in excrement over it.
Trump will deliberately ensure that the country *cannot* heal its divisions over this.
That's the inescapable larger context here, @JeffFlake & @SenatorCollins:https://t.co/AJJhGcQY3R https://t.co/Eq8idLzDbD
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 5, 2018
