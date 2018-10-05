Ahead of Kavanaugh Vote, Trump Rebuked for "Disgusting" Last-Ditch Effort to Take "Women's Agency Away"

Denigrating women nationwide in an unsurprising but still "disgusting" tweet on Friday morning, President Trump was met with immediate rebuke as angered opponents of Brett Kavanaugh asked the final undecided lawmakers—specifically Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Jeff Flake (R-AZ)—if this is the president was the kind of person and behavior they will be serving if they ultimately vote to confirm the historically unpopular Supreme Court nominee.

"The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!" the president tweeted. He than added the hashtag: " # Troublemakers."

An obvious reference to the female sexual assault survivors who confronted Sen. Flake last week, as well as the much broader protests that have erupted on Capitol Hill in recent weeks, Trump's tweet was seen as the only the latest vulgar disparagement by the president of voters expressing their voice and women who have bravely come forward to share their stories of rape or abuse in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her.

But with a procedural vote expected sometime Friday, women made clear they would not to be intimidated or dissuaded:

Meanwhile, others perceived longer-term impacts from Trump's decision to twist the knife into the wounds of the nation's sexual assault survivors, women standing up, and the broader political body: