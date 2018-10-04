Published on
WATCH LIVE: All-Night "People's Filibuster" Vows to Defeat Brett Kavanaugh

"We will go all night and all day until the votes are over - so bring sleeping bags, food, water, humor, and chants and join us for a last stand against this egregious Supreme Court nominee."

Activists shout slogans during a protest October 4, 2018 at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Activists are rallying in protest against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Photo:  Alex Wong/Getty Images)

To maintain hold of the political momentum and challenge Republicans ahead of a cloture vote for the full U.S. Senate scheduled for Friday on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, Democratic Senators, progressive organizers, and energized voters are holding an all-night "People's Filibuster" on the steps outside the Capitol Building Thursday night

According to organizers, led by the Center for American Progress and the Demand Justice, the event—which is scheduled to begin at 6:35 PM EDT and run through Friday morning—will feature remarks by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and other. Lawmakers will will be joined by progressive advocates, sexual assault survivors and other activists who have been protesting throughout recent weeks to defeat Kavanaugh's nomination.

Watch the live stream:

In a statement on the Facebook, Demand Justice declared: "We know that Kavanaugh lied under oath. We know that he is a partisan political operative. We know that several survivors have credibly accused him of sexual assault and/or harassment. Kavanaugh is completely unfit to serve on the Supreme Court."

And so, the group added, "we will go all night and all day until the votes are over - so bring sleeping bags, food, water, humor, and chants and join us for a last stand against this egregious Supreme Court nominee."

