'Profile in Cowardice': New Low Even for Sexist President as Trump Openly Mocks Christine Ford

In what was denounced as a cruel new low even for a man with a long history of misogynistic comments who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women, President Donald Trump on Tuesday viciously mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford before a crowd of his cheering and laughing supporters in Mississippi, casting doubt on her credible claim that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were in high school.

"Even for Donald Trump this represents a new low. He is a lout."

—Bill McKibben, 350.org

"How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don't know. I don't know," Trump sneered, deriding Ford's testimony before the Senate, which was widely viewed as compelling and forthright—in stark constrast to Kavanaugh's enraged, evasive, and lie-filled performance.

Watching a sexual predator mock a survivor of sexual assault is just too much. We believe survivors. We support survivors — & we REFUSE to be silent. If you're in D.C., join us at 6PM ET in front of the Supreme Court to take action to #StopKavanaugh: https://t.co/BOZQEbcxFq https://t.co/JGDmTufdNi — NARAL (@NARAL) October 3, 2018

Michael Bromwich, one of Ford's attorneys, quickly denounced Trump's attack on Twitter, calling it "vicious, vile, and soulless."

"Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well?" Bromwich wrote. "She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice."

Watch a clip of Trump's remarks, which were met with laughter and applause from his Mississippi fans, who chanted "We want Kavanaugh!" throughout Tuesday night's rally.

The video of Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony at his rally. Remember, aides were initially surprised at his restraint on the matter. pic.twitter.com/p75xQrDeJD — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 3, 2018

With sexual assault survivors speaking out en masse and women rising up in unison following Ford's courageous testimony last week, groups like the Women's March sent out words of comfort and encouraged people nationwide to turn their revulsion at Trump, Kavanaugh, and the Republican Party into political action in the days ahead:

We’re sending love to every survivor tonight. Watching a sexual predator mock a survivor — and watching a crowd of people laugh with him — is too much for anyone with a conscience to ignore. Get mad. Get to DC. And get these men out of power for good.https://t.co/TzsfwyqCtv — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 3, 2018

Environmentalist and 350.org founder Bill McKibben captured the widespread revulsion to Trump's latest effort to degrade and discredit a victim of sexual assault: "Even for Donald Trump this represents a new low. He is a lout."

Even for @realDonaldTrump this represents a new low. He is a lout. https://t.co/rXEAfbzE20 — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) October 3, 2018

Trump's attack on Ford comes as the FBI is reportedly set to wrap up its reopened investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh as soon as Wednesday after just several days of interviews.

The bureau has not yet interviewed Ford, Kavanaugh, or other witnesses identified by Ford's legal team as crucial to the probe.

"It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford's allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you," Ford's attorneys wrote in a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, noting that the bureau has not responded to repeated attempts to schedule an interview.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared on Tuesday that he plans to ram through a final vote on Kavanaugh by the end of the week.