'Listen to the People!' Democrats Walk Out of Committee Meeting in Protest as GOP Pushes Toward Kavanaugh Vote

"It's not a matter of believing her and it never has been...most Republican Senators probably believe Christine Blasey Ford. They just don't care. It's the same reason they want to ban abortion: women's pain, trauma, and lived experiences DO NOT MATTER to them."

As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley indicated that he would push through a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a number of Democrats walked out in protest after condemning Grassley for violating the panel's rules.

Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Corey Booker (D-N.J.) left the room en masse as Grassley read a statement about Wednesday's proceedings and the Republicans' position that Ford's allegations and those of Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick do not cause sufficient concern to delay a vote on Kavanaugh, call for an FBI investigation to objectively examine the allegations, subpoena eyewitness Mark Judge, or call for the nomination to be withdrawn.

"Democrats are not being heard," Harris told reporters after refusing to take part in the vote. "They are pushing through this process and frankly the statements yesterday were about bullying fellow senators. And from top to bottom this has been about bullies. Listen to the people! All we have asked for is that there be an FBI investigation. Dr. Ford came in and she poured out her heart. She cooperated with the process, she gave the process dignity and respect. The least we could do is give her a process that has credibility."

Grassley said he found Ford's testimony "credible" and believed "she's sincere in her version of the facts"—but his decision confirmed that to the GOP, Kavanaugh's desire to sit on the nation's highest court outweighs the allegations.

Just before the committee commenced its meeting, a rape survivor confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who revealed this morning that he would vote in favor of Kavanaugh.

The committee vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the Senate floor is set to take place at 1:30pm.

