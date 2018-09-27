How Certain Is Christine Blasey Ford That Brett Kavanaugh Was the Person Who Assaulted Her? "100 Percent"

Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il.) during Wednesday's hearing how certain she was that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the individual who sexually assaulted her during a high school social gathering in the early 1980's, Christine Blasey Ford did not hesitate and responded confidently: "100 percent."

Watch:

DURBIN: I'm asking you to address this new Republican defense of mistaken identity directly. Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?



FORD: 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/52DBPveSiZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

It was a striking moment during the first portion of Dr. Ford's questioning that has so far left many observers remarking just how powerful her testimony has been.

In a separate exchange, asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) what memory sticks out most about the attack by Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, Dr. Ford responded by saying it was the "laughter" of the two boys while they were on top of her:

Sen. Leahy: What is your strongest memory of the incident?



Dr. Ford: "Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two." pic.twitter.com/OpmSolmXDV — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 27, 2018

Dr. Ford's answers to such questioning left those watching the hearing nationwide applauding her courage, resilience, and intelligence.