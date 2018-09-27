Published on
How Certain Is Christine Blasey Ford That Brett Kavanaugh Was the Person Who Assaulted Her? "100 Percent"

"Given how much that hurt to watch," said one observer of the hearing, "I can't fathom how painful it is for her. So courageous."

Asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il.) during Wednesday's hearing how certain she was that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the individual who sexually assaulted her during a high school social gathering in the early 1980's, Christine Blasey Ford did not hesitate and responded confidently: "100 percent." (Image: CNN/Screenshot)

Watch:

It was a striking moment during the first portion of Dr. Ford's questioning that has so far left many observers remarking just how powerful her testimony has been.

In a separate exchange, asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) what memory sticks out most about the attack by Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, Dr. Ford responded by saying it was the "laughter" of the two boys while they were on top of her:

Dr. Ford's answers to such questioning left those watching the hearing nationwide applauding her courage, resilience, and intelligence.

