As Ford Polygraph Made Public, Senate Judiciary Democrats Unified: Kavanaugh Should 'Immediately Withdraw'

Ahead of her scheduled testimony on Thursday, the results of the polygraph exam taken by Christine Blasey Ford were released by her legal team on Wednesday just as a letter signed by every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee called on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to "immediately resign."

Ford is the first of three women to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault—with the latest bombshell accusation by Julie Swetnick on Thursday coming just after days Deborah Ramirez also came forward. The analysis of her answers from the lie-detector test she took earlier this year reveal that her claims are true, or at least she believes them to be true.

While polygraphs are not considered reliable enough for use in courts of law, that's not what Thursday's hearing is and the results lend further credibility to Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh, who has continued to deny the allegations but also not welcomed an investigation into the veracity of the claims.

Putting an exclamation point on similar demands by women's rights group, other lawmakers, and advocates for sexual assault survivors, a letter signed by every Democratic member of the SJC—the committee before which Ford will appear on Thursday—declared that it now time for Kavanaugh to step aside.

"We are writing to request," the senators wrote in the letter addressed to President Donald Trump, "that you immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault."

A third woman has come forward with a credible account of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI must investigate this and all other reports. Time for @realDonaldTrump to withdraw this nomination. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh, the letter continued, "is being considered for a promotion" and "is asking for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court where he will have the opportunity to rule on matters that will impact Americans for decades. The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation's highest court must be higher than this. Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt."

Read the full text of the letter below: