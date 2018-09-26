Published on
As Ford Polygraph Made Public, Senate Judiciary Democrats Unified: Kavanaugh Should 'Immediately Withdraw'

"We are writing to request," the senators wrote in the letter addressed to President Donald Trump, "that you immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault."

 Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), speaks during a news conference denouncing the White House's withholding of documents on Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) (left to right). (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Ahead of her scheduled testimony on Thursday, the results of the polygraph exam taken by Christine Blasey Ford were released by her legal team on Wednesday just as a letter signed by every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee called on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to "immediately resign."

Ford is the first of three women to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault—with the latest bombshell accusation by Julie Swetnick on Thursday coming just after days Deborah Ramirez also came forward. The analysis of her answers from the lie-detector test she took earlier this year reveal that her claims are true, or at least she believes them to be true.

While polygraphs are not considered reliable enough for use in courts of law, that's not what Thursday's hearing is and the results lend further credibility to Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh, who has continued to deny the allegations but also not welcomed an investigation into the veracity of the claims.

Putting an exclamation point on similar demands by women's rights group, other lawmakers, and advocates for sexual assault survivors, a letter signed by every Democratic member of the SJC—the committee before which Ford will appear on Thursday—declared that it now time for Kavanaugh to step aside.

"We are writing to request," the senators wrote in the letter addressed to President Donald Trump, "that you immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault."

Judge Kavanaugh, the letter continued, "is being considered for a promotion" and "is asking for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court where he will have the opportunity to rule on matters that will impact Americans for decades. The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation's highest court must be higher than this. Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt."

Read the full text of the letter below:

September 26, 2018

  The President
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20500

 Dear Mr. President:

 We are writing to request that you immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault.

As you know, earlier this month, Christine Blasey Ford’s credible and serious allegations of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh were referred to the FBI for investigation. Since then, Deborah Ramirez has come forward with additional allegations of sexual misconduct and today, another woman, Julie Swetnick, has submitted a sworn affidavit to the Senate Judiciary Committee recounting Brett Kavanaugh drinking excessively at parties and engaging “in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts.”

It is clear from reporting that there were others present or with knowledge of each of these shocking allegations who also should be interviewed. We have repeatedly asked Chairman Grassley and you to direct the FBI to investigate Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez’s allegations.

The serious and credible allegations of one woman should have been enough to require a complete investigation by the FBI. It should not have required multiple women with consistent accounts of serious sexual misconduct by Judge Kavanaugh to trigger a meaningful nonpartisan investigation.

 Judge Kavanaugh is being considered for a promotion. He is asking for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court where he will have the opportunity to rule on matters that will impact Americans for decades. The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation’s highest court must be higher than this. Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt.

We therefore ask that you immediately direct an FBI investigation or withdraw this nomination.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein
Ranking Member

Patrick J. Leahy
United States Senator

Richard J. Durbin
United States Senator

Sheldon Whitehouse
United States Senator

Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator

Christopher A. Coons
United States Senator

Richard Blumenthal
United States Senator

Mazie K. Hirono
United States Senator

Cory A. Booker
United States Senator

Kamala D. Harris
United States Senator

