'Millions of Us Have Your Back': #DearProfessorFord Goes Viral as Women Nationwide Take Stand for Kavanaugh Accuser

Women nationwide have a message for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape: "You are not alone. You are a survivor. And millions of us have your back."
"Millions of us have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation."
—MoveOn.org
As the 11 Republican men on the Senate Judiciary Committee rally behind Kavanaugh and refuse to honor his accuser's call for an FBI investigation, women from across the U.S. took to social media on Wednesday to show solidarity with Ford, thank her for bravely telling her story, and pressure senators to put Kavanaugh's confirmation process on hold until a full probe is conducted.
"We applaud your courage in coming forward for the public good, and we will be with you as you face the inevitable backlash," women's rights activists and celebrities declared in a viral video accompanied by the hashtag #DearProfessorFord.
"As members of the Senate determine whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should serve as a Supreme Court Justice, this context is critical," the women continued. "The behavior you described was wrong and runs directly counter to upholding the law and promoting justice. He should not be confirmed."
We want you to know that you are not alone. You are a survivor.
Millions of us have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation.pic.twitter.com/ASWYbbgZ5c
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) September 19, 2018
The powerful demonstration of support for Ford comes as President Donald Trump and Republican senators continue to signal that they plan to plow ahead with a scheduled hearing on Monday without an FBI investigation, and whether or not Ford agrees to testify.
As Judd Legum noted in his Popular Information newsletter on Thursday, there's a good reason why Republicans are rushing Kavanaugh's confirmation process in the midst of serious sexual assault allegations: "They are seeking to maximize Kavanaugh's advantage over Ford in a public hearing."
"Kavanaugh has the full resources of the White House, the Republican Party and a phalanx of outside groups to prepare him for the hearing and reinforce his message," Legum observed. "The White House counsel, communications director, and press secretary have reportedly been grilling Kavanaugh for hours to prepare him."
By contrast, Legum pointed out, Ford "has no entourage of political professionals to prepare her for a public cross-examination by 11 Republican men. In recent days, she has been subjected to death threats, forced out of her home and into hiding."
With their expression of solidarity on Wednesday, American women sought to show Ford that while dozens of powerful men in the Senate and the White House work furiously to place the man who allegedly assaulted her on the nation's highest court, millions of women—many of whom are also survivors of sexual assault—will continue to fight for justice on her behalf.
I BELIEVE YOU 100%.
Sincerely,
Me a sexual assault survivor pic.twitter.com/fNbe7M1D68
— Yarnie (@TweetingYarnie) September 20, 2018
#DearProfessorFord: We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right. pic.twitter.com/VZOBnJOir9
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 19, 2018
I have also had several near misses with men who tried to overpower, rape me. Once in college and the other in my early twenties. I didn’t tell anyone until much later. It’s difficult to talk about. I believe you. Millions do.
Please stay strong for us
— Gina Guarino (@ginainsanjuan) September 20, 2018
#DearProfessorFord. We know we speak for millions of women and men when we say we believe you and we have your back. #StopKanavaugh #KavaNOPE https://t.co/3qZFCdmWWW
— Kelly McCreary (@KellyMcCreary) September 19, 2018
#DearProfessorFord, you are strong. You are a survivor. And you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/3HAnrfxR3g
— Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) September 19, 2018
#DearProfessorFord, You are not alone. You are a survivor. And millions of us have your back. We believe you. Signed, your sisters.
PS: calling my Senator now to demand an investigation. And remind them that I plan to vote in November. https://t.co/579ZZer3C3
— Ai-jen Poo (@aijenpoo) September 19, 2018
