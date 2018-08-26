Nationwide Day-of-Action Described as Largest of Its Kind in US History Has One Goal: Stop Kavanaugh

In what organizers say could be the largest nationwide day of protest against a U.S. Supreme Court nominee in history, hundreds of national and local groups, representing millions of Americans, are taking to the streets on Sunday to voice their profound opposition to the far-right jurist Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's pick for the life-time court seat.

Urging people in all 50 states to attend locally organized rallies to #StopKavanaugh, the groups behind the Unite for Justice actions—spearheaded by NARAL Pro-Choice America and MoveOn.org—have created this resource page so that people can find a nearby event. Additionally, those wanting to participate can text 21333 on their phones for more information.

Today is expected to be the largest single-day protest of a Supreme Court nominee in HISTORY. People in all 50 states are speaking out to demand our senators put country over party and #StopKavanaugh. Find an event near you: https://t.co/fPbNnzdZK5 #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/oLK0Tm5lp1 — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) August 26, 2018

According to campaigners:

In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury. Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations. Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination. United, we will fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate. We will #StopKavanaugh. Join us.

Sunday's protests come as increasing numbers of Democrats in the Senate—many citing the possible criminal conduct of President Trump—are calling on their Republican colleagues to postpone Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, currently set to begin on September 4.

In a letter sent to committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) late last week, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee said that, "Given the possibility of criminal wrongdoing by the President, doubts that Judge Kavanaugh believes a president can even be investigated, and the unprecedented lack of transparency regarding this nominee's record, we should not move forward with hearings on September 4th."

Two hundred events in all fifty states.

The single largest day of action against a Supreme Court nominee in history.

The people DO NOT WANT Kavanaugh.



Join us now to #UniteForJustice : https://t.co/vVzwJjBQj1 pic.twitter.com/uSxfaXthLW — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) August 26, 2018

Importantly, the senators added, "there is no legitimate reason for the Senate to rush this nomination and fail to perform its constitutional duty," they said. "This is especially true, when the President, who faces significant legal jeopardy, chose the one candidate who has consistently and clearly expressed doubt as to whether a sitting president can be investigated or indicted for criminal wrongdoing."