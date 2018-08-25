Published on
Sen. John McCain, Republican War Hawk, Dead at 81

"US media worships, above all, US militarism. It's our civic religion."

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks during a taping of 'Meet the Press' at the NBC studios August 20, 2006 in Washington, DC. McCain spoke on various topics including the current situation with the war in Iraq. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press)

Longtime U.S. Senator John McCain, the Republican from Arizona whose pro-war record includes aggressively pushing for the illegal invasion of Iraq by the United States in 2003, has died. He was 81.

