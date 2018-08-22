UniteForJustice: As Impeachment Speculation Mounts, Stop Kavanaugh Protests Planned Nationwide

A stunning series of revelations on Tuesday that could see some of President Donald Trump's top associates and supporters behind bars—including a guilty plea from his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who implicated Trump in a federal crime—is fueling support for a nationwide day of action planned for Sunday to protest Brett Kavanaugh, the president's wildly unpopular U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

The Unite for Justice protests scheduled for Aug. 26 are being organized by a coalition of progressive advocacy organizations that warn if Kavanaugh received a lifetime appointment to the nation's highest court, he "would rule to gut Roe and criminalize abortion, gut healthcare, attack voting rights and LGBTQ rights, slash environmental protections, and further damage workers' and immigrant rights."

What’s at stake if we don't #StopKavanaugh?

Abortion rights

Workers' rights

Environmental justice

Immigrant rights

LGBTQ rights

Racial justice...and more.

On 8/26, join us at events across all 50 states to Unite for Justice: https://t.co/hMqMfFlj6N pic.twitter.com/7xvqKQDipi — MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 22, 2018

Although the protests were planned in response to Kavanaugh's own alarming record, they will now come amid mounting speculation that Congress may soon move to impeach Trump in light of Cohen's admissions under oath on Tuesday, which spurred a flurry urgent demands that the Senate postpone Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings that are scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

We CANNOT have a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court from a president who is under investigation.

We’ll see you in the streets on 8/26 to #UniteForJustice: https://t.co/ccj3VFX5tC pic.twitter.com/kf1UXU8xzm — NARAL (@NARAL) August 22, 2018

As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday, "It is unseemly for the president of the United States to be picking a Supreme Court justice who could soon be effectively a juror in a case involving the president himself." Schumer is under enormous pressure to keep Democrats united against Kavanaugh, though blocking his confirmation will still require at least couple "no" votes from Republicans.

While GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) are among the top targets of Kavanaugh opponents, the organizers of Sunday's demonstrations emphasize that "senators in all 50 states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination."

Already, more than 150 events across the country are planned for Sunday and have been compiled into a database searchable by zip code, but those who wish to host an event—which, according to the groups, "can be a rally, a press conference, a march, a petition delivery, a potluck, or something else"—can register it here. The flagship event in New York City begins at noon in Foley Square.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a lead organizer of the day of action, is also co-hosting the Rise Up For Roe national tour as part of the group's #StopKavanaugh efforts. The tour is slated to conclude in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday after a stop in Denver on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, another coalition of groups rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building to raise alarm about Kavanaugh's threat to working women.

"Time and again, Kavanaugh has ruled against working people, especially those pursuing employment discrimination claims and trying to join together in a union," declares the rally's Facebook event. "So much is on the line with Kavanaugh's nomination, including our ability to hold our harassers accountable, to achieve equal pay, to fight pregnancy discrimination, and to organize for our rights at work."