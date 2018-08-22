Published on
by

Ted Cruz-Challenger Beto O'Rourke Gains National Attention With Viral Video Defending NFL Players Who Take a Knee

"I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, any time, anywhere, in any place."

by
0 Comments

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for his Senate seat this November, impressed a crowd in Texas as well as voters nationwide with a passionate defense of football players who have peacefully protested police brutality. (Photo: @BetoORourke/Twitter)

The race for Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) Senate seat has won occasional national attention as polls have shown an increasingly close competition between the right-wing lawmaker and progressive challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas)—but a viral video of O'Rourke speaking passionately about civil disobedience, police violence, and racial justice has put the national spootlight on the Democrat.

The three-term congressman and former El Paso City Council member was asked earlier this month by a voter in Houston how he viewed protests by NFL players who have chosen to take a knee during the national anthem, in recognition of numerous police shootings of unarmed black Americans and other systemic racial injustice.

While expressing understanding for the person who asked the question, who clearly stated his belief that the players are being disrespectful, O'Rourke objected to the notion that football players have been protesting the American flag, the anthem, or the military, and spoke out forcefully in favor of the athletes' right to demonstrate, likening their actions to those of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other civil rights icons.

"Non-violently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it," O'Rourke said. "That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, any time, anywhere, in any place."

Watch:

When announcing his candidacy to retain his seat, Cruz gloated that O'Rourke didn't stand a chance in the state, releasing a musical ad featuring the lyrics, "If you're gonna run in Texas, you can't be a liberal man," and invoking the image of Texas as a purely red state.

But recent polls have shown the two candidates neck-and-neck, with Cruz leading by just two points in a Texas Lyceum survey, five points according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll, and six points in a Quinnipiac poll.

On social media, responses to O'Rourke's comments also demonstrated that his defense of the protests—along with his refusal to take corporate and PAC donations, support for stronger gun control laws, and demands for the passage of the DREAM Act and an end to the "militarization of our immigration enforcement system"—has resonated with many of the state's voters.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Ted Cruz, Texas, US Senate, Race, Civil Disobedience, Election 2018