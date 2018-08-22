Published on
by

By Double-Digit Margin, Poll Shows Sanders Mopping the Floor With Trump in Latest 2020 Matchup

"My focus right now is on 2018 and to do everything that I can to end one-party rule of the House and the Senate," insists the Vermont senator

by
0 Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke with supporters at a campaign rally at the Paul R. Knapp Learning Center in Des Moines, Iowa in January of 2016. (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/cc)

Polling results released Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult show that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is widely speculated to make another run for the Oval Office in 2020, would beat President Donald Trump by double digits.

In a face-off between Sanders and Trump, the senator garnered a 12-point lead, with 44 percent of respondents favoring Sanders, 32 percent who said they would vote to re-elect the president, and 24 percent who didn't know or had no opinion.

Sanders has repeatedly insisted to journalists that he is currently focused on serving in the Senate and his re-election, though he reportedly has been quietly considering a 2020 bid for months and has declined multiple opportunities to rule out a run.

"What I have said time and time again, my focus right now is on 2018 and to do everything that I can to end one-party rule of the House and the Senate," Sanders told Stephen Colbert last week. "We're working really, really hard on that, but it is too early to be talking about 2020."

While the Vermont senator was the most popular Democratic contender among the 11 included on the poll, former Vice President Joe Biden ranked second, beating Trump 43 to 31 percent. Biden, who has led the pack in some previous polling, said last month that he will make a decision about running by next January and encouraged other 2020 hopefuls to do the same.

This latest poll was conducted Aug. 16–18, before Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign violations that implicate the president; former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted for bank and tax fraud felonies; and Rep. Duncan Hunter, the second congressman to back Trump's 2016 run, was indicted for allegedly spending campaign funds on everything from family vacations to videos games.

Just hours before those damning developments for Trump associates and supporters on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), another potential 2020 contender, unveiled sweeping new anti-corruption legislation. Though Warren's lead over Trump was slimmer than that of Sanders or Biden, she still led the president 34 to 30 percent, with the remaining 36 percent of respondents undecided.

The other eight potential Democratic candidates included in the poll—Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), and Kamala Harris (Calif.); New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Rep. John Delaney (Md.); former Attorney General Eric Holder; and Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney—trailed Trump to varying degrees:

Trump trails Dems
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Election 2020, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Eric Holder, Democratic Party