Elizabeth Warren: Democrats Will Keep Losing Until the Entire Party Is 'Willing to Take on the Billionaire Class'

Several Senate Democrats were deeply offended when their colleague Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) publicly called them out by name for backing a bank deregulation bill that will heighten the chances of yet another devastating financial crisis, but that hasn't deterred the Massachusetts senator from continuing to denounce members of her own party for cozying up to corporate power.

"Until we have all of the Democrats who are willing to fight for the American people and not for a handful of billionaires and giant corporations, then it's going to stay an uphill fight."

—Sen. Elizabeth Warren

In a new interview on Mehdi Hasan's "Deconstructed" podcast, Warren said she agrees with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that too many Democrats lack the "guts" to take on Wall Street and argued that her party will keep suffering electoral losses until all of its members are "willing to take on the billionaire class."

"Until we have all of the Democrats who are willing to fight for the American people and not for a handful of billionaires and giant corporations, then it's going to stay an uphill fight," Warren argued.

The Massachusetts senator went on to note that Democrats' refusal to take on Wall Street greed and criminality is part of a broader, systemic crisis that has infected the entire American political system.

"Citizens United is taking the legs out from underneath democracy. And we have to be willing to overturn Citizens United," Warren said. "I get it that it's hard. But we can't give up on it, because money is going to drown our democracy. And if we don't start fighting back and fighting back more aggressively, then we are part of the problem as well."

Listen to the full interview.