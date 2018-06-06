Terrorizing of Immigrant Community Continues as ICE Arrest of Pizza Delivery Man Sends 'Shock Waves'

Local officials in New York are demanding the release of a man who was arrested after a soldier at a U.S. military base called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the pizza delivery man while he was working in Brooklyn earlier this week.

I join @JustinBrannan and @TheNYIC in seeking answers over the arrest of Pablo Villavicencio, a husband, father, and hard-working New Yorker who went from delivering a pizza to #FortHamilton to being detained by @ICEGov. This is not making our city safer. pic.twitter.com/yH82Ygvkuy — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) June 6, 2018

The arrest of Pablo Villavicencio—who is married to a U.S. citizen and is the father of two young daughters—was "sending shock waves throughout the immigrant community," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a press conference on Wednesday.

Villavicencio was delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army Base on Friday, June 1, when a soldier asked to see his identification. According to City University of New York professor Angus Johnston, Villavicencio presented a New York City ID card, which was introduced in 2015 to benefit community members who are unable to apply for driver's licenses, including undocumented immigrants. When the ID he presented was deemed insufficient, the soldier called immigration officials to detain him.

City council member @JustinBrannan tells me this is the first time he knows of that someone with @IDNYC has been taken by ICE. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 6, 2018

The @IDNYC system was set up specifically to allow undocumented New Yorkers to function in their daily lives. If the military is targeting @IDNYC holders now, it’s going to be a major crisis. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 6, 2018

From what I’ve been told, Pablo Villavicencio showed his @IDNYC, as he always he’d before at the base, and the MP demanded a driver’s license. This is exactly what’s not supposed to happen. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 6, 2018

Villavicencio reportedly had a green card application underway at the time of his arrest.

His wife, Sandra Chica, attended a press conference held by Adams and City Council member Justin Brannan outside Fort Hamilton. She has raised concerns that her husband will be deported to his home country of Ecuador if quick action is not taken.

"How is it possible that now, in New York City, soldiers are changing their role to that of intermediaries for immigration agents?" Chica said to the Spanish-language newspaper El Diario.

In the sanctuary city of New York, undocumented immigrants are supposed to be protected from arrest if they report crimes. But still, under President Donald Trump, arrests of undocumented immigrants who have commited no crime have more than tripled.

A march in support of Villavicencio is planned for Wednesday evening, and his wife has set up a Go Fund Me account to gather donations for the family.

"We are outraged by the fact that an agency whose job is to keep us 'safe' would directly contribute to harming a fellow human being who was simply doing his job," wrote the march's co-organizers, including South Brooklyn Democratic Socialists of America, Fight Back Bay Ridge, and South Brooklyn Progressive Resistance. "When someone is unjustly and immorally detained, especially because of a government agency, it requires a strong community response."

