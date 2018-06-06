Published on
Naomi Klein: 4,645 Deaths in Puerto Rico From Hurricane Maria Were "State-Sponsored Mass Killing"

"Maybe there was not the intent to kill, but there is the knowledge that the infrastructure was being destroyed."

"The official death toll still stands at 64, but the new study estimates a death toll of at least 4,645, with some projections topping 5,700." (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Democracy Now! on Wednesday looked at Puerto Rico as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island last September. Researchers at Harvard recently revealed the death toll from Hurricane Maria may be a staggering 70 times higher than the official count. The official death toll still stands at 64, but the new study estimates a death toll of at least 4,645, with some projections topping 5,700. The Harvard study found that “interruption of medical care was the primary cause of sustained high mortality rates in the months after the hurricane, a finding consistent with the widely reported disruption of health systems. Health care disruption is now a growing contributor to both morbidity and mortality in natural disasters.”

In the three segments that follow, Naomi Klein—author, journalist and a senior correspondent for The Intercept—discusses her new book, titled  “The Battle for Paradise: Puerto Rico Takes on the Disaster Capitalists,” and a short film of the same name. Also featured is Katia Avilés-Vázquez, a Puerto Rican environmental activist and member of Organización Boricuá de Agricultura Ecológica, and Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE and co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance.

Part 1: Naomi Klein: 4,645 Deaths in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria Were “State-Sponsored Mass Killing”

Part 2: “The Battle for Paradise”: New Intercept Doc Goes Inside Struggle over Puerto Rico’s Future

Part 3: Puerto Rico Is a “Playground for the Privileged”: Investors Move In as Homes Foreclose & Schools Close

