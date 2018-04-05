Published on
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Applauded for Doing What Few Prominent US Journalists Do: Report Honestly About Israeli Massacre

"What @chrislhayes did here on MSNBC is almost never seen on US corporate TV. He reported accurately on an Israeli massacre of Palestinians."

MSNBC news anchor Chris Hayes is receiving plaudits from human rights defenders and other progressive journalists after airing a segment on Wednesday night which offered a rare example of a major U.S. cable news outlet providing critical coverage of Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

While most network and cable news outlets have either ignored the story, or offered uncritical or equivocated coverage, of last Friday's mass shooting of Palestinian protesters along the Gaza border by Israeli troops, Hayes' segment included a harsh condemnation of the disproportionate, unjustifiable, and "unconscionable" use of force.

In addition to cozy and sycophantic relationship President Donald Trump has forged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hayes also condemned the deafening silence of American lawmakers over the behavior of the Israeli military—which the U.S. government supplies with billions of dollars in annual aid—and argued that such silence on human rights abuses and violence is a permission slip for allies like Israel to do "whatever they want." In turn, Israel is now running with that permission, said Hayes, "and that video—of teenagers being shot in an open field—that's what it looks like when they do."

Watch the segment:

