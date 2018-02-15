Behind Many #ThoughtsandPrayers for Gun Massacre Victims, Millions in NRA Cash

After at least 17 people were killed at a Florida high school Wednesday in a mass shooting that's being called "worse than Columbine," a late night television writer took to social media to highlight the National Rifle Association's contributions to politicians who defaulted to the "thoughts and prayers" response that's become standard following such massacres.

"This is not a political issue... This is a pandemic that's killing children. And it's perpetrated by hypocrites who preach a doctrine of 'life' but take money from a profit-driven gun lobby."

—Bess Kalb, writer

As first noted by Ed Mazza at The Huffington Post, Bess Kalb, a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, responded directly to condolence tweets from members of Congress by pointing out the amount of money each federal lawmaker has taken from the NRA—which has shamelessly advocated for less restrictive laws on firearms in the wake of gun-related tragedies.

"This is not a political issue. This is not a constitutional debate. This is a pandemic that's killing children. And it's perpetrated by hypocrites who preach a doctrine of 'life' but take money from a profit-driven gun lobby," Kalb said in a tweet.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.):

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018 $3,879,064.00 https://t.co/QXhmuQKTpF — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.):

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018 $3,303,355 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio):

Heartbreaking news out of Florida. Jane and I send our prayers to the school, the community, and the victims of this tragedy. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 14, 2018 $3,061,941.00 from the NRA to make sure Americans buy guns. https://t.co/rXKbCaDHLf — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.):

I'm devastated to hear about the tragedy in Florida. Praying today for the students and all those impacted. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 14, 2018 $800,544 from the NRA. https://t.co/ZfrdCCc0jB — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.):

Praying for the students, teachers and first responders affected by the tragic shooting in Florida. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) February 14, 2018 $2,861,047.00 from the NRA to make sure Americans keep buying guns. https://t.co/3OZay5yRZs — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa):

Please join me in praying for the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as their loved ones. Let us also show our gratitude to the courageous first responders. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 14, 2018 $3,124,273 from the NRA. https://t.co/mgEnOsC03p — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 15, 2018

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.):

Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018 $4,418,012.00

Four million four hundred eighteen thousand and twelve dollars from the NRA. https://t.co/kPZQIPTg42 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Kalb also responded directly to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel by noting that the party's candidates took a whopping $17,385,437 from the NRA during the 2015-2016 election cycle—which doesn't even account for the millions given to President Donald Trump during his run.

My heart breaks for all the families, teachers, and students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Praying for all affected by the tragic shooting in Florida today. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 14, 2018 This is NOT counting the $21 million given to President Trump. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 15, 2018

Kalb pointed to a list of politicians who have taken large sums money from the NRA, which was compiled last October by the New York Times a few days after a mass shooting in Las Vegas became the deadliest in U.S. history.