Sanders: Whoever Runs for President Must Fight for Workers and 'Take on the 1%'

The Vermont senator brushed aside talk of his own presidential run, saying his focus is on defeating the GOP in the 2018 midterms

Bernie Sanders, United States senator from Vermont, speaks at the Hay Festival on June 3, 2017. (Photo: David Levenson/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) brushed aside talk of his own potential 2020 presidential bid in an interview on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday, but insisted that whoever does run must "focus on the needs of workers" and "be prepared to take on the one percent."

"What we need to do as a nation, whether I run or no matter who runs, is revitalize American democracy and create a government that actually works for working people, and not just for billionaire campaign contributors," Sanders said.

Watch:

As Common Dreams reported last Thursday, Sanders—currently the most popular active politician in the United States—has privately discussed the possibility of a 2020 presidential run with his top political advisers.

But on Sunday, Sanders said his primary focus at the moment is combating President Donald Trump's agenda and defeating Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.

