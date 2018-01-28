Sanders: Whoever Runs for President Must Fight for Workers and 'Take on the 1%'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) brushed aside talk of his own potential 2020 presidential bid in an interview on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday, but insisted that whoever does run must "focus on the needs of workers" and "be prepared to take on the one percent."

"What we need to do as a nation, whether I run or no matter who runs, is revitalize American democracy and create a government that actually works for working people, and not just for billionaire campaign contributors," Sanders said.

Watch:

"Whoever runs for president has got to focus on the needs of workers, be prepared to stand up to the 1%, and create an economy that in the wealthiest nation in the history of the world addresses the issues of poverty, health care, and education" @SenSanders #FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/JtKxOYoBqu — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 28, 2018

As Common Dreams reported last Thursday, Sanders—currently the most popular active politician in the United States—has privately discussed the possibility of a 2020 presidential run with his top political advisers.

But on Sunday, Sanders said his primary focus at the moment is combating President Donald Trump's agenda and defeating Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.