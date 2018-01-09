While Appearing to Struggle With National Anthem, Analysis Shows Trump Speaks at, Like, Fourth Grade Level

President Donald Trump's appearance at the national college football championship game Monday night was met with protests both at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on social media, where critics also noted that the president appeared to forget the words to the national anthem.

Stable Genius Donald Trump forgot the lyrics to the national anthem #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/S6IFtb5QFM — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 9, 2018

Trump mouthed words to some sections of the song but appeared lost during others, just hours after his latest attack on football players who have kneeled during the anthem prior to games in protest of the United State's epidemic of police brutality toward black Americans.

Here is a video of Trump 'singing' the #NationalAnthem.. He clearly doesn't know the words, yet he thinks Colin Kaeprnick is "a son of a bitch" for kneeling during that very anthem.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/s0K8ZJCJdB — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 9, 2018

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

As a military veteran who has watched Trump, a coward who never served and received five draft deferments, slam Colin Kaepernick as unpatriotic for peacefully protesting, I am beyond livid that he doesn't know the words to the National Anthem.#NationalChampionship https://t.co/QhOd8htVYt — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018

The football game commenced just after a new analysis was released showing that Trump speaks roughly at a fourth grade level, with the worst vocabulary of any president since Herbert Hoover. The study, by the political analysis firm Factbase, followed the president's tweet over the weekend in which he claimed "Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."

At the game, the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP urged protesters to wear white and wave white towels at the president as he stepped onto the field, playing off the term "snowflake," frequently employed by Trump supporters to describe overly-sensitive liberals and progressives.

The group also organized a tweetstorm protest during the event, in which it posted various lies the president has told since announcing his run for president in 2015.

Lie 6: “Between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused me to lose the popular vote.” https://t.co/JkKfx79aYj #ATL #AllTrumpsLies — GAFSJ (@AtlantaMarch) January 9, 2018

“You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” (Trump implied there was a terror attack in Sweden, but there was no such attack.) #AllTrumpsLies #ATL #NationalChampionship @realDonaldTrump — NAACP Atlanta (@NAACPAtlanta) January 8, 2018

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results," #AllTrumpsLies #AllTrumpsLiesATL @realDonaldTrump — NAACP Atlanta (@NAACPAtlanta) January 8, 2018

More than two dozen demonstrators with the group Refuse Fascism gathered outside the nearby headquarters of CNN—another frequent target of the president—to voice their support for athletes who have knelt in protest this season.

Meanwhile, the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America greeted the president with a series of messages projected onto the side of the stadium.

"Fuck Trump" was projected onto Atlanta's football stadium last night https://t.co/IvZHbjAKH8 pic.twitter.com/UQaTdYNtu8 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 9, 2018

In our city, we demand SANCTUARY for all pic.twitter.com/FL7m9yKWMb — Metro Atlanta DSA (@MetroATLDSA) January 9, 2018