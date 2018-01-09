While Appearing to Struggle With National Anthem, Analysis Shows Trump Speaks at, Like, Fourth Grade Level

After months of attacking football players for kneeling during the anthem—and bragging about his intelligence—Trump appears to forget the song's words

President Donald Trump appeared to forget the words to the national anthem at the national college football championship in Atlanta on Monday night. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's appearance at the national college football championship game Monday night was met with protests both at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on social media, where critics also noted that the president appeared to forget the words to the national anthem.

Trump mouthed words to some sections of the song but appeared lost during others, just hours after his latest attack on football players who have kneeled during the anthem prior to games in protest of the United State's epidemic of police brutality toward black Americans.

The football game commenced just after a new analysis was released showing that Trump speaks roughly at a fourth grade level, with the worst vocabulary of any president since Herbert Hoover. The study, by the political analysis firm Factbase, followed the president's tweet over the weekend in which he claimed "Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."

At the game, the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP urged protesters to wear white and wave white towels at the president as he stepped onto the field, playing off the term "snowflake," frequently employed by Trump supporters to describe overly-sensitive liberals and progressives.

The group also organized a tweetstorm protest during the event, in which it posted various lies the president has told since announcing his run for president in 2015.

More than two dozen demonstrators with the group Refuse Fascism gathered outside the nearby headquarters of CNN—another frequent target of the president—to voice their support for athletes who have knelt in protest this season.

Meanwhile, the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America greeted the president with a series of messages projected onto the side of the stadium.

