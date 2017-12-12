Nearly 60 Female Lawmakers Demand Congressional Investigation into Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Trump

While women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct gathered in New York City on Monday to publicly share their stories, nearly 60 female Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the House oversight committee demanding an investigation into the allegations.

"The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations," members of the Democratic Women's Working Group write in a letter (pdf) to Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who respectively serve as the chairman and ranking member of House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform.

Multiple news outlets have published various detailed lists of women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault—including Brave New Films, which hosted the New York City press conference and published a video featuring several accusers—but the letter names 17 women, and details some of their allegations.

"Natasha Stoynoff recounted how the president pushed her against a wall and forced his tongue down her throat," the letter states, while "Kristin Anderson detailed how the president touched her genitals through her underwear."

While the lawmakers acknowledge Trump "should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense," they also note how "the president's own remarks appear to back up the allegations" even though he has "called all his accusers liars."

Tuesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to deem the allegations "fake news" constructed as attacks by his Democratic opponents:

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump also attacked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)—tweeting that she "would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)"—and reiterated his support for U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexually abusing multiple teenagers while he was in his 30s.

However, in this growing movement for increased accountability that is sweeping the nation—with men across numerous industries being held to account for violating women—the female lawmakers seem hopeful that their demand could be met with an investigation into Trump's behavior.

NBC News reports that three of the lawmakers leading the effort—Reps. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)—will discuss the call for action in a news conference on Tuesday.

"In the time of 'Me Too,' women across the country are coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault," the lawmakers write, noting that multiple members of Congress recently have been accused of sexual misconduct, over which three have retired or resigned.

The letter gives the oversight committee chairman and ranking member 10 days to respond with a decision, and declares, "We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump."